Cameron McAdoo: Pants broken - "Big Balls" to watch

Kawasaki rider Cameron McAdoo caused a stir in the 250cc Lites class at the US Supercross in Detroit because he finished the final with his trousers broken and his genitals partially hanging out after a crash.

After the clash in San Diego between Jason Anderson and Jett Lawrence, 250cc rider Cameron McAdoo (26) caused a stir in Detroit. The Kawasaki Pro Circuit factory rider was involved in a violent pile-up right at the start, which also included Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM).

McAdoo was uninjured, but his racing trousers, including the special MX underwear underneath, were completely ripped open at the crotch and were clearly visible. McAdoo nevertheless rode to the end of the final in pain and finished 15th, which caused a lot of laughter in the scene - the term "big balls" took on a new dimension, as jokes were made on social media.

McAdoo has now commented in his blog: "I was a victim of a collision at the start. It took me almost a lap to separate my bike from that of my team-mate. As almost everyone already knows, a handlebar completely ripped open the front of my trousers. That was a key moment for me. It was a case of riding out or restarting the race in that condition. I finished the entire final run with everything hanging out. It was painful! Of course I would erase the whole thing if I could."

Result SX Detroit 250 East:

1st Austin Forkner (USA), Kawasaki

2nd Max Anstie (GB), Honda

3rd Daxton Bennick (USA), Yamaha

4th Coty Schock (USA), Yamaha

5th Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

6th Jalek Swoll (USA), Triumph

7th Henry Miller (USA), Honda

8th Guillem Farres (E), Husqvarna

9th Marshal Weltin (USA), Yamaha

10th Chance Hymas (USA), Honda

...

15th Cameron McAdoo (USA), Kawasaki

16th Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

17th Gage Linville (USA), GASGAS

18th Tom Vialle (F), KTM

Championship standings 250 SX East after round 1:

1st Austin Forkner (USA), Kawasaki, 25

2nd Max Anstie (GB), Honda, 22, (-3)

3rd Daxton Bennick (USA), Yamaha, 20, (-5)

4th Coty Schock (USA), Yamaha, 18, (-7)

5th Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS, 17, (-8)

6th Jalek Swoll (USA), Triumph, 16, (-9)

7th Henry Miller (USA), Honda, 15, (-10)

8th Guillem Farres (E), Husqvarna, 14, (-11)

9th Marshal Weltin (USA), Yamaha, 13, (-12)

10th Chance Hymas (USA), Honda, 12, (-13)