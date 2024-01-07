RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) wins Anaheim-1

Husqvarna factory rider RJ Hampshire won the season opener of the US Lites West Coast Championships at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The 17-year-old KTM rookie Julien Beaumer put in a surprisingly strong performance.

The 250cc US West Coast Championship kicked off at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim (California). The 17-year-old Julien Beaumer, who was signed by the Red Bull KTM factory team ahead of the 2024 season, won the holeshot for the 250cc final. Levi Kitchen, who is racing for the Pro Circuit Kawasaki Team this year, briefly took the lead, but Beaumer countered and took the lead in turn. Behind him, Husqvarna works rider RJ Hampshire moved into position. He first overtook Kitchen and immediately after that took the inside of a left-hand bend against Beaumer.

Beaumer nevertheless put in an astonishing performance in the Anaheim final. The rookie was in P2 for two thirds of the race before he crashed into the barriers in a duel with Maximus Vohland and ultimately dropped back to P6.

From lap 2 onwards, RJ Hampshire controlled the race from the front and won by 3.1 seconds ahead of Jordon Smith(Yamaha). Kitchen dropped back to P3.

Jo Shimoda did not get off to a good start in his first outing for the HRC works team and had to fight his way forward from midfield. In the end, the Japanese favourite missed out on the podium in P4.

Nate Thrasher(Yamaha) crashed on the wallcross jump and suffered a shoulder injury. The Yamaha works rider had to be treated at the side of the track and transported to the medical centre. Phil Nicoletti(Yamaha) was unable to compete in the final after a technical problem right at the start.

Results 250 West Supercross Anaheim 1

1st RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

2nd Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha

3rd Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

4th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda

5th Maximus Vohland (USA), Kawasaki

6th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

7th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha

8th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda

9th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

10th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda

11th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki

...

21st(DNF) Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha

22nd (DNF) Phil Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha

Championship standings 250 West after round 1

1st RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 25th (DNF)

2nd Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 22,(-3)

3rd Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 20, (-5)

4th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 18, (-7)

5th Maximus Vohland (USA), Kawasaki, 17, (-8)

6th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 16, (-9)

7th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 15, (-10)

8th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 14, (-11)

9th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS, 13, (-12)

10th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 12, (-13)

11th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki, 11,(-14)

...

21st(DNF) Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha, 1,(-24)

22nd (DNF) Phil Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha