Jordon Smith (Yamaha) wins mud race

The second round of the US West Coast Championships at the open Oracle Stadium in San Francisco was bogged down in mud after heavy rainfall. Jordon Smith (Star Racing Yamaha) won and took the lead in the standings.

Round 2 of the US Lites West Coast Championships at the open Oracle Stadium in San Francisco: The persistent rainfall on the US West Coast had turned the course into a muddy wasteland. Championship leader RJ Hampshire(Husqvarna) stumbled on the start straight in the final and fell far behind. Star Racing Yamaha factory rider Jordon Smith took the lead and had the best visibility in the difficult muddy conditions. In the end, Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) got closer to the leading Smith, but Smith kept the overview and won the final by a narrow margin of 0.9 seconds.

Jo Shimoda (Honda), who was one of the title contenders this season and already struggled with problems at the season opener in Anaheim, won the first heat ahead of eventual winner Jordon Smith. In the final race, however, the Japanese rider got stuck in the deep mud on the first lap and had to retire from the race.

Garrett Marchbanks came out on top against his Club MX team-mate Phil Nicoletti to finish on the podium.

With his victory in San Francisco, Jordon Smith also took the championship lead in the US West Coast Championship. He has a 5-point lead over Levi Kitchen. Anaheim 1 winner RJ Hampshire could only do damage limitation after numerous problems in 9th place and dropped back to 3rd place in the standings.

The next race of the US West Coast Championships will take place next weekend in San Diego.

Results 250 West Supercross San Francisco 1

1st Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha

2nd Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha

4th Phil Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha

5th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda

6th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki

7th Joshua Varize (USA), GASGAS

8th Hunter Yoder (USA), Kawasaki

9th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

10th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda

...

18th Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha

19th Maximus Vohland (USA), Kawasaki

...

21st(DNF) Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

22nd (DNF) Jo Shimoda (J), Honda

Championship standings 250 West after round 2

1st Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 47

2nd Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 42,(-5)

3rd RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 38, (-9)

4th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 35, (-12)

5th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 29, (-18)

6th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki, 27, (-20)

7th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 27, (-20)

8th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 26, (-21)

9th Hunter Yoder (USA), Kawasaki, 26 (-21)

10th Joshua Varize (USA), GASGAS, 22,(-25)

11th Maximus Vohland (USA), Kawasaki, 20, (-27)

12th Phil Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 18, (-29)

13th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 18, (-29)