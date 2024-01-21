Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) wins in San Diego

The third round of the US West Coast Championships in San Diego (California) also took place in difficult muddy conditions. Star Racing Yamaha factory rider Nate Thrasher won ahead of Garrett Marchbanks.

Round 3 of the US West Coast Championships in the mud of San Diego: RJ Hampshire(Husqvarna) took the holeshot in the final and led the race for 7 laps, but after a mistake Club MX Yamaha rider Garrett Marchbanks, who had also started well, was able to take the lead.

Marchbanks, who was in good form, had already won the second heat and was able to maintain the lead for 5 laps in the final before he was somewhat unfortunately held up by a lapped rider in the deep ruts, missed a jump combination and had to hand the lead over to Star Racing Yamaha works rider Nate Thrasher.

RJ Hampshire, who was battling for a podium finish until the penultimate lap, slid off in a left-hand bend at the end, went down and dropped back to P6. Nate Thrasher won the final by 1.2 seconds ahead of privateer Garrett Marchbanks.

Jordon Smith was 5.1 seconds behind in P3 at the finish. He was able to defend his lead in the US West Coast Championship and leads the standings by 8 points ahead of the 4th round in Anaheim.

Japanese HRC works rider Jo Shimoda once again struggled with his starts in San Diego and fought his way up from P10 to 4th place in the final. Shimoda thus improved to 7th place in the standings in San Diego.

Pro Circuit Kawasaki works rider Maximus Vohland did not start after an accident in practice.

Result 250 West Supercross San Diego

1st Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha

2nd Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha

3rd Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha

4th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda

5th Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

6th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

7th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda

8th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

9th Hunter Yoder (USA), Kawasaki

10th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki

...

DNS: Maximus Vohland (USA), Kawasaki

Championship standings 250 West after round 3

1st Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 67

2nd Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 59,(-8)

3rd Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 57, (-10)

4th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 54, (-13)

5th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 41, (-26)

6th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki, 39, (-28)

7th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 36, (-31)

8th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 36, (-31)

9th Hunter Yoder (USA), Kawasaki, 36 (-31)

10. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 33,(-34)