Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) wins Anaheim-2

Round 4 of the US Lites West Coast Championships at Angel Stadium in Anaheim (California): Husqvarna factory rider RJ Hampshire set the fastest lap time of 59.058 seconds in the second practice session and started from pole position in the first final of the Triple Crown event in Anaheim.

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) won the first final with a start-finish victory just ahead of RJ Hampshire(Husqvarna) and Nate Thrasher(Yamaha). Japanese HRC works rider Jo Shimoda, who is still looking for confidence after switching from Kawasaki to Honda, crashed in the first final, dropped to the back of the field and was only able to limit his damage in P9. In the other two races, however, things were to go much better for the likeable Japanese rider.

After the start of the second final, there was a mass crash in which the two Star Racing Yamaha riders Jordon Smith and Nate Thrasher were also involved. Championship leader Smith started a race to catch up from the back of the field to 10th place, but he crashed again. RJ Hampshire came out on top against Phil Nicoletti, who had taken the holeshot in this race. In the end, it came down to another showdown between RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen. RJ Hampshire only prevailed in the last right-hand bend before the finish and won the second race with a narrow lead of 0.8 seconds over Kitchen. Jo Shimoda finished third in this race. Thrasher only finished in P10 after his crash at the start.

Thrasher had something to make up for after his mishap in the second final and took the lead after the start of the 3rd final, while Kitchen lost a bit of rhythm in the early stages. RJ Hampshire came out of the starting gate badly this time and went down in the whoops area. Thrasher won the 3rd final ahead of Jo Shimoda and Levi Kitchen, but Kitchen ended up taking the day's win with a 1-2-3 result ahead of RJ Hampshire (2-1-7) and Nate Thrasher (3-10-1). Jo Shimoda narrowly missed out on the podium. Shimoda and Thrasher had 14 points at the end of the day, but Thrasher had the better result in Race 3 to finish on the podium.

With his victory, Levi Kitchen also took over the top spot in the Anaheim standings. Kitchen and Smith are level on points with 84 points.

Result 250 West Anaheim-2

1st Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 1-2-3

2nd RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 2-1-7

3rd Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha, 3-10-1

4th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 9-3-2

5th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 4-8-4

6th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki, 8-6-8

7th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 12-5-6

8th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS, 5-7-12

9th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 6-16-5

10th Phil Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 7-4-18

Championship standings 250 West after round 4

1st Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 84

2nd Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 84,(-0)

3rd RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 76, (-8)

4th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 70, (-14)

5th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki, 55, (-29)

6th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 54, (-30)

7th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 51, (-33)

8th Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha, 50, (-34)

9th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 48, (-36)

10th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 47, (-37)

11th Hunter Yoder (USA), Kawasaki, 44 (-40)

12th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS, 42,(-42)