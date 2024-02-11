RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) wins in Glendale

Husqvarna factory rider RJ Hampshire won the 5th round of the US West Coast Championships at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale (Arizona) ahead of Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and Jo Shimoda (Honda).

5th round of the US West Coast Championships in Glendale (Arizona): Star Racing Yamaha factory rider Nate Thrasher crashed heavily in the pre-race after a triple jump, forcing the race to be red-flagged. Thrasher suffered a leg injury and had to be driven out of the State Farm Stadium by the medical crew. That was the end of the day for him. There is currently no information on the nature and severity of his injuries.

Pro Circuit Kawasaki works rider Levi Kitchen took the holeshot for the 250cc final ahead of Jordon Smith(Yamaha) and RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna).

On lap 3, Smith got the better of Kitchen with a block pass and took the lead, but after a triple jump that went too far, the Yamaha factory rider ended up on the side of the track and went off the track in the following left-hander, allowing Kitchen to inherit the lead again.

In the meantime, Husqvarna factory rider RJ Hampshire had moved into position and took the lead on lap 6, while Jordon Smith went down hard trying to attack Kitchen and dropped back to P4, allowing Jo Shimoda (Honda) to reach the podium.

Kitchen remains championship leader after 5 races and now has a 4 point lead over Smith. RJ Hampshire reduced the gap to the leader from 8 to 5 points with victory in Glendale.

The West Coast riders now have a break of 5 weeks. The 6th round of the Supercross West Coast Championship will be held in Seattle on 23 March.

Results 250 West Supercross Glendale

1st RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

2nd Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Jo Shimoda (J), Honda

4th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha

5th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha

6th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda

7th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

8th Phil Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha

9th Robbie Wageman (USA), Yamaha

10th Hunter Yoder (USA), Kawasaki

...

DNS: Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha

DNS: Maximus Vohland (USA), Kawasaki

Championship standings 250 West after round 5

1st Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 106

2nd Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 102,(-4)

3rd RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 101, (-5)

4th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 87, (-19)

5th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 74, (-32)

6th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 67, (-39)

7th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki, 65, (-41)

8th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 63, (-43)

9th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 58, (-48)

10th Hunter Yoder (USA), Kawasaki, 56(-50)