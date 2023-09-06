Acropolis: Mikkelsen and Pajari fight for WRC2 title

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Skoda At the tenth round of this year's World Rally Championship in Greece, Andreas Mikkelsen and Torstein Eriksen are aiming for their third WRC2 class win of the season with the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

After success at his WRC home round, Fabia RS Rally2 driver Sami Pajari and co-driver Enni Mälkönen will travel to the Acropolis Rally Greece in third place in WRC2. As co-favourites, Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson and Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson will also be relying on a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 from Toksport WRT for the Acropolis.



The Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 crew of Sami Pajari/Enni Mälkönen travel to the Acropolis Rally Greece (7-10 September 2023) with the tailwind of their maiden victory in the WRC2 class of the FIA World Rally Championship. The youngsters won the previous WRC round in Finland, their home race. Fourth place there was enough for Andreas Mikkelsen and Torstein Eriksen in another Fabia RS Rally2 to take the top spot in the WRC2 drivers' and co-drivers' standings. Their team and brand colleagues at Toksport WRT, Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson and Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson, are also aiming for a top result: They can only preserve their title ambitions with a second WRC2 round win of the season each. 17 of the 30 participants competing in the WRC2 category at the Greek rally classic will be fielding a Škoda Fabia.



The battle for the WRC2 championship within the World Rally Championship promises to be a hot affair under the baking summer sun of Greece: At least five drivers still have a good chance of winning the title. Four of them are each turning the wheel of a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 entered by Toksport WRT from Quiddelbach at the Nürburgring: Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen leads the standings with 82 points, Sami Pajari is third with 71 points. Oliver Solberg from Sweden (64 points) and the Briton Gus Greensmith (62) follow in the other places. But this seemingly clear picture is deceptive. Since the rules state that each driver may only nominate seven of the 13 WRC rounds for the classification, there are different starting positions: While Mikkelsen and Greensmith have earned their points at four events, Pajari and Solberg have already competed five times.



Mikkelsen can be comparatively relaxed about the "Rally of the Gods", as the Greek WRC round is also called. "I have to find the right balance between attacking and being careful on the raw gravel tracks," says the 34-year-old, describing his plan to take things a little more cautiously. He had already won the WRC2 class of the Rally Greece in 2021 with a Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo and was crowned champion in the same year. Last season, he and co-driver Torstein Eriksen finished seventh after coming into unwelcome contact with a massive track barrier on the spectator stage at Athens' Olympic Stadium.



In contrast to Mikkelsen's cautious approach, the motto for Sami Pajari and Oliver Solberg, also 21, seems to be "scrap or pot". The Finn enters the Acropolis with great confidence after his WRC2 win at his home race. "I love gravel rallies," said Pajari, "but the special stages in Greece are much tougher and no comparison to those in my home country. Even though I know how robust and reliable the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 is: You can't go full throttle in some sections, because that would destroy the car."



Oliver Solberg and his British co-driver Elliott Edmondson clearly beat Pajari and his co-driver Enni Mälkönen in the overall standings at the Finnish Gravel Grand Prix - but the son of former World Rally Champion Petter Solberg had not nominated the rally as one of those seven rounds where he can collect WRC points. The circumstance is all the more unfortunate because the Swede has already recorded zero laps in two registered events. "Of course, in retrospect, it would have been better if we had entered the Finland for WRC points. But it is what it is" knows Solberg, who is now fully focused on Rally Greece.



Gus Greensmith is also fighting a backlog: After his retirement in Finland, the Londoner already had to accept his strike result - of the seven nominated WRC2 rounds, only the best six flow into the championship classification. "It is imperative that I avoid another event with zero points," stresses the Englishman, who will once again share the Toksport WRT-Fabia RS Rally2 with Swede Jonas Andeersson.



Kajetan Kajetanowicz arrives in Greece in seventh place. However, the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 driver from Poland and his co-driver Maciej Szczepaniak have also only contested three WRC2 events this season, winning their class at the Safari Rally Kenya. Their compatriots Mikolaj Marczyk/Szymon Gospodarczyk are on a steep learning curve this year with Team Orlen's Fabia RS Rally2. Both crews are also in contention for a top finish at the Acropolis.



Several competitors within the 30-strong WRC2 field at Rally Greece are fighting for the WRC Masters Cup. It is reserved for drivers over 50 years old. Currently, the Spaniard Alexander Villanueva is leading the ranking, compatriot José González Murado is reading him the paper. There is also strong competition from Austria: Johannes Keferböck with Ilka Minor as co-driver is also driving a Škoda Fabia.



The Rally Greece comprises 14 special stages, which sometimes lead over very rough asphalt tracks and add up to a total length of 307.69 kilometres. It starts on Thursday evening at 18:00 local time in front of the historic backdrop of the world-famous Acropolis. A little later, the 1.48-kilometre spectator stage in the port of Athens will offer a foretaste of the motorsport spectacle. After three stages, the finish podium awaits the participants near the Lamia Service Park on Sunday from 15:55 local time. (Skoda)



Did you know that ...

... the Acropolis Rally Greece was part of the first season of the World Rally Championship back in 1973? After an eight-year hiatus, the event returned to the WRC calendar in 2021.

... the Acropolis Rally Greece, with its comparatively low speeds on winding special stages dominated by large stones and the typically high temperatures, is one of the toughest WRC rounds?

... the conditions get even tougher when the special stages are on the agenda for the second time in the afternoon? Stones and rocky surfaces increase the risk of tyre damage and also pose a danger to the suspension components.

... even minor defects can have a lasting effect on Friday's stage, as there is no service break scheduled for midday?

