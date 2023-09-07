Ogier on Greece: "It will be really extreme".

With some teams stuck in their hotel on Thursday morning instead of taking part in the shakedown, they were able to respond to the exceptional conditions currently prevailing in Greece.

After missing the Estonian and Finnish rallies, eight-time champion and three-time winner this season Sébastien Ogier returns to this event with fears that the track will be reshaped due to the conditions.

"It's raining heavily, as you can see. These are not the conditions you would expect in Greece. It looks like the conditions will improve a bit during the weekend. But the main question is whether the conditions will allow us to complete all the stages. From what we've seen so far, it's going to be really extreme."

For his part, Elfyn Evans stresses the difficulty of doing a good inspection (recce) in these conditions. "Writing new notes in these conditions is really a difficult task. Of course, it's the same for everyone. Everything will depend on the conditions over the next few days."

Ogier and Evans, if carried out, are in for a particularly tough challenge. Instead of the usual hard-as-nails gravel tracks where the cars trailed long, dense clouds of dust, the next few days there will be a mud fight. The organiser has already reacted, cancelled the shakedown on Thursday and shortened two stages. He hopes to be able to hold the rally according to plan now.

Neuville: "The conditions will change enormously".

As always, Thierry Neuville took stock after the reconnaissance, but for Greece, the situation this year is truly exceptional. Given these weather conditions, the Belgian doesn't really know what to expect, even though the weather forecast announces good weather for this weekend.

"At the moment we don't really know what the rally will be like, but it looks like we will be able to do all the stages. But for sure it will be a tough rally. Especially today there was a lot of rain."

Neuville continued, "It's going to be really complicated, the conditions will change enormously compared to what we've seen in the last three days at the inspection (recce). The weather forecast announces better weather when the sun comes up during the rally. Conditions will be more normal, but the road development is difficult for us to predict."

Greece - from one extreme to the next

A few weeks ago, Greece was burning almost across the country. And everywhere there was a lack of water as well as people and materials. This week, the water that would have been desperately needed then is coming down heavily concentrated at 550 to 700 litres per square metre for days, causing the next disaster with very heavy flooding nationwide.

In Greece, the death toll from the severe storms rose to three. There, heavy rain fell especially in the centre of the country. In the cities and regions that were particularly hard hit, people were urged in the evening not to leave their flats and houses.

In the region of Thessaly, including the port city of Volos, there was major damage. There, the water almost reached the roofs, cellars and shops were flooded. In addition, the electricity failed again and again in many places. The mobile phone network and the internet were also affected and in some cases only functioned to a limited extent or not at all.