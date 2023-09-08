Greece: Last year's winner Neuville in top form

At the Greek gravel classic Acropolis, the tenth stop of the World Championship, last year's winner Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 presented himself in top form by taking the lead again.

The situation in Greece has eased after the heavy rain ended on the first real day of fighting. The previously very muddy gravel tracks proved to be slightly dry and passable on Friday morning.

The only 1.48 km short opener on Thursday evening on the Mediterranean shore of Athens was still secured by defending champion Kalle Rovanperä in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. But when it was time to head out into the open on Friday morning, with Greece's notorious gravel tracks, last year's winner and third in the standings Thierry Neuville attacked in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. He snatched the lead on the first of six stages on Friday. After the fourth decision, however, he was only 2.4 seconds ahead of the strongly attacking Sébastien Ogier, who is contesting his sixth event of the season as a part-timer in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, 3.4 seconds ahead of Rovanperä, who, in line with his position as leader of the standings, again had to be the first vehicle to take to the now less muddy tracks.

Neuville was satisfied with his performance: "It went quite well. In some places I tried to avoid the tracks. The soft tyres felt a bit spongy because it was too hard for soft tyres."

"The last stage went well for us. It was better than the first run," explained eight-time champion and three-time winner this season Ogier. "The next two stages may be a bit more difficult because probably our track notes will not be exactly right."

Rovanperä said, "Conditions have improved but not so good for us because it's getting drier and gradually the loose gravel is coming."

Lining up 9.8 seconds behind Rovanperä were Finland winner and WRC runner-up Elfyn Evans in the third Toyota Yaris and, at the same time, Esapekka Lappi in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. Hyundai part-time driver Dani Sordo finished sixth, 19.5 seconds behind, 6.1 seconds ahead of Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta.

Due to safety issues with the spectators, the fourth stage was abandoned after the passage of local Jourdan Serderitis as the eighth car.

As it is, bad luck accompanies M-Sport Ford also in Greece. The Swedish winner Ott Tänak collected 3:40 penalty minutes because he left the tyre service too late due to self-performed repair work on the Ford Puma Rally1. This dropped Tänak from P4 outside the Top 10, while his team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet stopped with a technical problem on the way to Friday's first decision.

Standings after the 4th (abandoned) of 16 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 24:01,9 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2,4 3 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 5,8 4 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 15,6 5 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 15,6 6 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai + 19,5 7 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 24,6 8 Serderitis/Miclotte (GR/B), Toyota + 3:16,3

The Acropolis Rally on ServusTV:

Saturday, 09 September 2023:

10:00 CEST: SS 9 - Eleftherohori 1 (18,02 km)*

17:00 CEST: SS 12 - Eleftherohori 2 (18,02 km)*

Sunday, 10 September 2023:

09:00 CEST: SS 14 - Grammeni 1 (19,77 km)*

12:00 CEST: SS 15 - Grammeni 2 (Power Stage/19,77 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Rally Acropolis on Red Bull TV:



Red Bull TV will also follow the rally classic in Greece (08. - 10. Septmeber 2023) with live streams. At 9 p.m. CEST on Friday (08 September), Saturday (09 September) and Sunday (10 September), the highlights of the respective day will be shown on Red Bull TV.