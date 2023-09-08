Greece: Last year's winner Neuville strong again

Thierry Neuville feels at home in Greece, just like last year Neuville took command in the Hyundai i20 at the 70th Rally Acropolis, the tenth stop of the World Championship.

The doom and gloom settled down on Friday morning in Greece, which had been battered by violent storms, after the weather improved. The former hard gravel tracks changed over time from muddy paths back to reasonably passable tracks.

With an almost perfect grip in the tyre box with two soft and four hard tyres for his Hyundai i20 Rally1, Neuville from East Belgium already took the lead on the first of five decisions on Friday and at the end of the first of three stages around Lamia had a lead of 2.8 seconds over Sébastien Ogier, who had opted for three soft and three hard tyres for his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 like his team mate Kalle Rovanperä (+ 25.5), who leads the WRC and lies in P3.

At the end of the day it was a nail-biter for Neuville: "The right rear differential broke. I couldn't do anything. It happened right after the start. Luckily it was still enough," explained Neuville, the leading WRC third-placed driver.

Ogier said: "Something is wrong with the rear spoiler, I don't know. But we are still good and tomorrow is a long, hard day."

Rovanperä, who won in Greece in 2021, cited, "I think we did what was possible. We were the first car to lose some time on the loose gravel again when it got drier."

Elfyn Evans still came up trumps strongly on the smooth and fast gravel tracks in Finland, scoring his second full time of the season in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. On the more brutal terrain of Greece, he backed off a little and had to settle for fourth place of the day (+ 31,0) this time.

But just 1.1 seconds behind him, Esapekka Lappi in the second Hyundai i20 Rally1 pinned himself to his bumper in P5. Sixth place, 41.7 seconds behind, went to Takamoto Katsuta in the fourth Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, 6.9 seconds ahead of Hyundai part-time driver Dani Sordo. "This was really not a positive day for us. We stalled the engine at a corner and lost ten seconds," said Sordo, explaining his drop from P5 to P7.

M-Sport Ford just can't get going. The Swedish winner Ott Tänak was in ninth place (+ 3:34,5) after 3:40 penalty minutes. His team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet's Ford Puma Rally1 broke down with a technical defect on the approach to the first stage of the day.

In the WRC2 classification, Nikolai Gryazin (Skoda Fabia Rally2) was 30.1 seconds ahead of Yohan Rossel (Citroën C3 Rally2) and 36.9 seconds ahead of his former M-Sport partner Gus Greensmith, 2023 in the Skoda Fabia Rally2 after six stages.

Standings after the 6th of 15 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Car Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 24:01,9 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2,4 3 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 5,8 4 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 31,0 5 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 32,1 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 41,7 7 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai + 48,6 8 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (LV), Skoda + 3:16,2 9 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 3:34,5 10 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 3:46,3

The Acropolis Rally on ServusTV:

Saturday, 09 September 2023:

10:00 CEST: SS 9 - Eleftherohori 1 (18,02 km)*

17:00 CEST: SS 12 - Eleftherohori 2 (18,02 km)*

Sunday, 10 September 2023:

09:00 CEST: SS 14 - Grammeni 1 (19,77 km)*

12:00 CEST: SS 15 - Grammeni 2 (Power Stage/19,77 km)

Rally Acropolis on Red Bull TV:



Red Bull TV will also follow the rally classic in Greece (08. - 10. Septmeber 2023) with live streams. At 9 p.m. CEST on Friday (08 September), Saturday (09 September) and Sunday (10 September), the highlights of the respective day will be shown on Red Bull TV.