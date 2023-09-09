Greece: Top duel: Neuville vs. Ogier

The second stage of the 70th Rally Acropolis, the scene of the tenth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), has become a duel for the top spot between Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) and Sébastien Ogier (Toyota).

Last year's winner Thierry Neuville started the second stage as the leader in his Hyundai i20 Rally1. On the first Saturday decision, however, five-time runner-up Neuville was dethroned by eight-time title winner and three-time winner of the season Sébastien Ogier in his sixth start of the season in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and relegated to the place of honour. On the next decision, however, a driving mistake by Ogier, who missed a turn-off and stalled the engine, returned the lead to Neuville. Midway through the second stage and after nine of 15 stages, Neuville was 10.9 seconds ahead of Ogier. Ogier's WRC-leading team-mate Kalle Rovanperä was 12.8 seconds behind.

Neuville said: "The last stage was not bad, but it was very hard. I think it will be even harder on the second run. The afternoon will be tough."

Ogier led, "We were a bit cautious, we didn't want to take any risks, but that doesn't mean we'll give up."

"When the tracks are not completely dry, I like it better. The car runs without problems, the tyres work well, so the conditions suit my driving style," said defending champion Rovanperä.

After problems with the oil temperature of his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Finland winner and WRC runner-up Elfyn Evans was in economy mode on the ninth stage, which cost him his fourth place. He dropped to fifth (+ 1:54,4) behind Hyundai part-time driver Dani Sordo (+ 1:48,0).

He was followed by his Toyota partner Takamoto Katsuta (+ 1:59,7). Esapekka Lappi in the third Hyundai i20 Rally1 was already somewhat distant in seventh place by 3:52,4 minutes, 34,5 seconds ahead of Ott Tänak, who has 3:40 penalty minutes in the Ford Puma Rally1.

In WRC2, leader Yohan Rossel (Citroën C3 Rally2) in P9 has a new pursuer in Gus Greensmith. Last year's M-Sport factory driver Greensmith was only 7.6 seconds behind Rossel in the Skoda Fabia Rally2.

Standings after the 9th of 15 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 1.42:58,4 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 10,9 3 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 27,7 4 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai + 1:48,0 5 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:54.4 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 1:59,7 7 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 3:52,4 8 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 4:26,9 9 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 6:29,8 10 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Skoda + 6:37,4

The Acropolis Rally on ServusTV:

Saturday, 09 September 2023:

10:00 CEST: SS 9 - Eleftherohori 1 (18,02 km)*

17:00 CEST: SS 12 - Eleftherohori 2 (18,02 km)*

Sunday, 10 September 2023:

09:00 CEST: SS 14 - Grammeni 1 (19,77 km)*

12:00 CEST: SS 15 - Grammeni 2 (Power Stage/19,77 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Rally Acropolis on Red Bull TV:



Red Bull TV will also follow the rally classic in Greece (08. - 10. Septmeber 2023) with live streams. At 9 p.m. CEST on Friday (08 September), Saturday (09 September) and Sunday (10 September), the highlights of the respective day will be shown on Red Bull TV.