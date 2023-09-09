Acropolis: Drama for Neuville, now Rovanperä in front

The second loop of the second stage of the 70th Rally Acropolis, round ten of the World Rally Championship (WRC), brought some drama, such as the retirement of leader Thierry Neuville and also the crash of Sébastien Ogier.

The Rally Acropolis, with its sometimes brutal gravel tracks, is considered one of the toughest rallies in the World Championship and is also often referred to as the European Rally Safari. This harshness now also affected the leading last year's winner and WRC third-placed Thierry Neuville, who had to park his Hyundai i20 Rally1 on the tenth stage with damaged steering after hitting a large hole in the gravel track.

This handed the top spot back to eight-time champion and three-time season winner Sébastien Ogier. But his sixth outing of the season in the GR Yaris Rally1 was not to be crowned with success at the end of the second stage. He damaged the left rear suspension on the final stage of the day. With a loss of almost three and a half minutes, he dropped back to fourth place (+ 3:44.8).

This lifted someone to the top who had not expected it like this. The new leader for Sunday's three-stage Greece finale is now defending WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä, 2021 Hellas winner, in another Toyota.

"And now I'm in front," Rovanperä wondered somewhat. "We had a nice battle with Sebastien because we also had to push for the championship. I think it was a good day for us."

The next to also wonder a little was Dani Sordo, who suddenly found himself in second place in the Huyndai i20 Rally1, 2:04.4 minutes behind. Sordo was happy with his performance: "The last stage suited me. I pushed hard. The car was running fine."

On the final stage of the day, Finland winner and second in the standings Elfyn Evans in the third Toyota lost his position by 5.0 seconds to Sordo and was now third (+ 2:09.4). "That was a very tough stage. I heard a funny noise at the back and went off the gas a bit because I wanted to get through," said Evans, explaining his loss of position, which was now followed by 58-time race winner Ogier in P4 by 1:35.4 minutes.

The next victim was Esapekka Lappi, who dragged himself across the final stage without front-wheel drive and only rear-wheel drive on the Hyundai i20 Rally and had to let Ott Tänak, charged with 3:40 penalty minutes, pass in fifth place (+ 4:49,7) in the Ford Puma Rally1. Lappi's deficit in P6 increased to 6:16,2 minutes.

The Toyota camp had to digest another blow. Takamoto Katsuta lost more than five minutes on the eleventh decision due to a double tyre change on the GR Yaris Rally1 and dropped back to seventh position (+ 7:02,3).

In WRC2, two-time season winner Andreas Mikkelsen in the Škoda Fabia suddenly registered his claims for a second title win after 2021. Mikkelsen, who was still eighth in WRC2 at the start of the second stage, took the lead of the group at the end of the day, only four tenths of a second ahead of his brand colleague Gus Greensmith, but already 1:05.2 minutes ahead of Yohan Rossel (Citroën C3).

Standings after the 12th of 15 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 2:29:40,5 2 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai + 2:04,4 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 2:09,4 4 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 3:44,8 5 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 4:49,7 6 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 6:16,2 7 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 7:02,2 8 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Skoda + 8:51,1 9 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Skoda + 8:51,4 10 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 9:56,3

The Acropolis Rally on ServusTV:

Saturday, 09 September 2023:

10:00 CEST: SS 9 - Eleftherohori 1 (18,02 km)*

17:00 CEST: SS 12 - Eleftherohori 2 (18,02 km)*

Sunday, 10 September 2023:

09:00 CEST: SS 14 - Grammeni 1 (19,77 km)*

12:00 CEST: SS 15 - Grammeni 2 (Power Stage/19,77 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Rally Acropolis on Red Bull TV:



Red Bull TV will also follow the rally classic in Greece (08. - 10. Septmeber 2023) with live streams. At 9 p.m. CEST on Friday (08 September), Saturday (09 September) and Sunday (10 September), the highlights of the respective day will be shown on Red Bull TV.