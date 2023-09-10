Acropolis: Rovanperä closer to second title

"Mission accomplished," reported Kalle Rovanperä at the finish of the 70th Rally Acropolis, round ten to the World Rally Championship (WRC). With his third win of the season and second Hellas triumph, he came very close to his second title

Consistency and coolness very often pay off in tough rallying, especially in a Rally Acropolis with the highest degree of toughness this year. The only 22-year-old Kalle Rovanperä, defending champion and leader of the standings, proved both qualities in Greece. With an almost faultless drive, he scored his eleventh direct hit in his still young WRC career in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, while some rivals fluffed. He cemented his increased claim to his second consecutive WRC title with his third triumph of 2023, well 1:31.7 minutes ahead of teammate Elfyn Evans. Three rounds before the end of the season, his account rose to 200 points, 33 points ahead of his colleague Evans.

Rovanperä was jubilant about his third outright win in the sixth of seven consecutive gravel rallies: "Of course I am very happy about this victory. After the difficult rally in Finland, it's a big relief. It was important for us to come back. We never doubted it. That's quite a strong achievement to start first in a gravel rally and then to finish first." Rovanperä set eight fastest times in Greece and 63 so far this season.

Evans said, "In the end it wasn't too bad. Dani confused me a bit on the first passage of this stage, but this time everything fitted. I really wanted to keep my position."

Hyundai part-time driver Dani Sordo, who was on the podium for stretches, which he missed by 4.2 seconds, steered the best i20 from Alzenau in Lower Franconia to the final podium position (+ 1:35.9). " I really tried everything. I am happy with my performance this weekend." It is not yet known what, if anything, will happen to Sordo.

The rise of Ott Tänak

M-Sport may soon erect its own wailing wall in Cumbria, England. At the tenth round in Greece, the M-Sport Ford team was again the first port of call for doom. Pierre-Louis Loubet didn't even make it to the first stage of the day on Friday morning in the Ford Puma Rally1. He broke down on the way there with a water pump failure and was condemned to spectate for the rest. Ott Tänak left the tyre service too late due to a self-performed repair on the water pump and started the fourth stage burdened with 3:40 penalty minutes, after which he was in 32nd overall position. With a lot of self-confidence, the Swedish winner from Estonia fought his way back to fourth final position (+ 4:28,4).

"I came from the very back, yet I don't feel so good. I gave everything I could. On Friday we were all down, but we came back. We had to pay a lot for the penalty," Tänak led.

After his front-wheel drive failed in sections on his Hyundai i20 Rally1, fifth place (+ 6:23,3) was the final mark for Esapekka Lappi, 58,6 seconds ahead of Takamoto Katsuta, who had to do two tyre changes in one stage.

The leader curse

On the second stage, a curse must have hit the leaders at the Rally of the Gods. Last year's winner Thierry Neuville was in the lead until the tenth stage on Saturday afternoon, when he had to park his Hyundai i20 Rally1 with damaged steering after hitting a deep hole hard. This switched the lead back to Sébastien Ogier, but only until Saturday's twelfth and final stage. He struck the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in his sixth outing of the season and retired with damaged right rear suspension. In the end, the eight-time champion and three-time winner of the season salvaged one point for tenth overall. According to his statement at the finish of the last stage, he will probably compete again in the new Central Europe Rally at the end of October.

Among the manufacturers, defending champion Toyota extended its lead in the standings to 430 points and 91 points ahead of Hyundai with its eighth full 2023.

With his third win of the season in WRC2, Andreas Mikkelsen in the Škoda Fabia maintained his chances of winning the title for the second time since 2021 as the leader of the standings. After 15 stages, he was 10.3 seconds ahead of his brand colleague Gus Greensmith and 1:26.0 minutes ahead of interim leader Yohan Rossel in the Citroën C3.

The 70th edition of the Acropolis Rally also lived up to its reputation as one of the toughest rallies in the world championship, given the sometimes very hard gravel stages. Although half of Greece reported "land under water" after the fire catastrophe due to the extremely heavy rainfall, "Godfather" Zeus had mercy on the organisers at the Rally of the Gods. The heavy thunderstorms stopped on Friday, the heavily softened gravel tracks gradually turned into passable routes, with the result that everything seemed to be back on track for the finale on Sunday, when the vehicles trailed the usual thick clouds of dust behind them.

Final standings after 15 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 3:00:16,7 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:31,7 3 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai + 1:35,9 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 4:28,4 5 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 6:22,3 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 7:20,9 7 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Skoda + 9:41,0 8 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Skoda + 9:51,3 9 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 11:07,0 10 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 11:43,4

Drivers' Championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 200 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 167 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 134 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 119 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 98 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 66 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Pierre-Louis Loubet (F), Ford 28

Manufacturers' championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 439 2 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 339 3 M-Sport Ford WRT 220

