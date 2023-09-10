Hyundai also on the podium in Greece

Hyundai Motorsport, based in Alzenau in Lower Franconia, Germany, ended a challenging campaign at the Acropolis Rally, round ten of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), with Dani Sordo and Cándido Carrera finishing third after a thrilling final battle.

It was a bittersweet end to a tough event where the Hyundai Shell World Rally Team was a real contender for victory. The team looked to be well on their way to successfully defending their fantastic 2022 victory before Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe retired from the lead on Saturday.

Sordo/Carrera continued their close battle with Elfyn Evans from Saturday. Despite losing second place on the first stage, SS13 Tarzan, the Spaniards responded emphatically on SS14 Grammeni 1, with a fastest time cutting the gap to just 2.7 seconds before the Power Stage. The pair tried everything to regain the position with a final attempt in the last test, but ultimately had to settle for third place.

With an insurmountable gap to fourth place, Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm's goal was to finish their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid in fifth. There was no repeat of the problems that hampered them at the start of the rally and the Finns enjoyed clean drives through the morning lap. After saving their tyres for a final power stage push, the crew successfully scored an extra point on the weekend.

Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe returned on Sunday with a final three stages to salvage some points for the championship. The crew went into action on SS13 Tarzan and set a time in the top three. The final result does not reflect the pace and performance of the No. 11 Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid crew, who held a commanding lead before retiring. The Belgians will now strive for redemption in the final three events of the season.

Neuville said, "This weekend we had no luck. Yesterday we had the lead, had a good tyre strategy and the car was working well. Everything was going perfectly until our suspension failure, which unfortunately cost us the win. I enjoyed driving today, the car felt very good, so this is a positive end to the weekend. This could mean the end of our championship hopes, but now we are looking ahead and aiming for some wins in the final events of the season."

Sordo cited, "I tried everything in this final stage. Elfyn was a bit unlucky in the rally, but he drove very well. I'm not really happy with my performance this weekend, but we managed to finish third. Today we were able to give it a go, which I really enjoyed. So I want to say a big thank you to the team for giving me another opportunity to drive like this. They are always looking to improve the car and pushing me to get better, so I will try to keep doing that."

Lappi reported, "It was good to finish the rally the way we did. I enjoyed the final stage, I attacked aggressively but also lost some time because of this approach. Still, it was good to have a trouble-free day and an enjoyable ride after two days of problems. Today was okay on the whole, but it was not our weekend. We have to do better and we will do it next time."

Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul said, "We wanted to make sure we finished this event on the podium, which Dani and Cándido achieved, but we are all a little disappointed with the overall result of the weekend. The whole team wanted to do well at the Acropolis Rally, especially as it was the best result of the season in 2022 and we all wanted to repeat that success. Nevertheless, we showed that the car works, the team is well prepared and the crews are highly motivated. Like other competitors this weekend, we have encountered some of the specific challenges of this rally and need to assess to what extent they can be avoided in the future. Now we will focus our efforts on fighting for victories in the last events of the season. Everyone in the team knows we are on a steep learning curve and to do well next year we need to push as hard as we can this season." (Hyundai)

Next rally

The WRC travels to South America for the 11th round of the 2023 season, Rally Chile (28 September - 1 October), which is back on the calendar for the first time since 2019.

Final standings after 15 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Car Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 3:00:16,7 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:31,7 3 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai + 1:35,9 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 4:28,4 5 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 6:22,3 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 7:20,9 7 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Skoda + 9:41,0 8 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Skoda + 9:51,3 9 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 11:07,0 10 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 11:43,4

Drivers' Championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 200 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 167 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 134 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 119 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 98 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 66 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Pierre-Louis Loubet (F), Ford 28