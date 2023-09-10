Greece: Toyota on course for title with double victory

Torrential rain in the days leading up to the rally gave the tenth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) a different look, but did not make it any less difficult as the drivers faced a wide variety of conditions on the stages, from thick mud to rough and rocky sections when the weather dried. Saturday, the longest day of the rally, proved to be a special challenge for drivers, cars and tyres as some competitors had problems.

However, reigning world champion Rovanperä managed to avoid problems while setting a series of fastest times in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid, giving him a lead of more than two minutes at the end of Saturday. This allowed him to take a safety-first approach to Sunday's first two stages before the Power Stage that ended the rally, where he set the fastest time by 2.5 seconds and secured five additional bonus points.

The third win and maximum points of the season for Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen represent a perfect recovery from the retirement in the last outing at Rally Finland and increase Rovanperä's lead in the drivers' standings to 33 points over Evans, who in turn has 33 points over third-placed Thierry Neuville (Hyundai).

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin lost some time on Saturday morning due to radiator damage, but were able to continue. With the second best time in the Power Stage, Evans was able to win by 4.2 seconds ahead of Dani Sordo (Hyundai).

The one-two for the team marks a turnaround in the team's fortunes in Greece after a difficult event a year ago. His top score in both the Rally and Power Stage also increases his lead in the manufacturers' standings to 91 points with three rounds remaining.

In his first appearance since the Safari Rally Kenya in June, Sébastien Ogier led the rally on Saturday afternoon until he suffered a puncture and suspension failure on the final stage of the day. He had to retire, restarted on Sunday morning and finished 10th overall.

Takamoto Katsuta, driving a fourth GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid with the support of the TGR WRC Challenge programme, finished sixth overall after coming close to a battle between Evans and Sordo before stopping twice to change wheels on SS11 on Saturday afternoon.

Kaj Lindström (Sport Director): "It feels great to get a one-two in the Rally and Power Stage. It has been a very tough week here after the conditions changed dramatically during the inspection. The teams had to adapt to the changing road conditions and the team also had to adapt to make the car perform in these conditions. We were disappointed here in Greece a year ago and knew there was still a lot to do. We saw some results of that work in Mexico earlier this year and this result here shows how good a job the team has done. Kalle was the smartest guy during the event: he saw where to push and where to watch out. It was also a really great performance from Elfyn. He had some problems but didn't panic, kept going and it paid off in the end."

Winner Kalle Rovanperä: "It was definitely a nice weekend. This rally is always very tricky and it was a tough week with all the difficult conditions starting at the inspection. It was a big challenge and starting first on the road, I didn't expect to finish first. So it's amazing to get 30 points. Last year in Greece we had problems from start to finish, and this year we were even the first car to at least fight with the others. A big thank you to the team because the car was super strong. We were able to fight back quite well on Saturday, but still stayed out of trouble and tried to take care of the car and the tyres, which you always have to do in this kind of rally. Then I really stepped on the gas on the Power Stage, as we always try to do. Now we have to stay consistent and focus on the next rallies."

Runner-up Elfyn Evans: "It's been quite a turbulent weekend. Looking back at Saturday lunchtime, we were very lucky to stay in the rally after the radiator damage. We lost over a minute, so considering all the circumstances, we have to be happy to get back to second place. Dani kept the pressure on and it was still very close until the last stage, so it was good to secure the place at the end and also get some Power Stage points. For the championship it wasn't a perfect weekend for us because Kalle was very strong, so congratulations to him, but we will continue to give everything. And it's an incredible result for the team: a credit to everyone who has made a leap forward compared to last year."

Sébastien Ogier: "It wasn't the rally we wanted, but that's how it is sometimes. This is the kind of rally where you have to have luck on your side because of the very rough conditions. Unfortunately, we had a number of problems yesterday and had to stop. Today I did my best in the Power Stage, but it was not so easy to start at the front. The positive thing at the end is that we put in a good performance this weekend. We weren't rewarded for it, but at least the team got another great result with a one-two in both the Rally and Power Stage, which is really good for both championships." (Toyota)

Final standings after 15 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 3:00:16,7 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:31,7 3 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai + 1:35,9 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 4:28,4 5 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 6:22,3 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 7:20,9 7 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Skoda + 9:41,0 8 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Skoda + 9:51,3 9 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 11:07,0 10 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 11:43,4

Drivers' Championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 200 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 167 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 134 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 119 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 98 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 66 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Pierre-Louis Loubet (F), Ford 28