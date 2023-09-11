M-Sport Ford survives Hellas hell

The team saw strong performances from Ott Tänak, Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster, while Pierre-Louis Loubet and Robert Virves faced their own unique challenges in the "Rally of the Gods".

Ott Tänak started the rally with a strong opening on Thursday's spectator stage in Athens, setting the stage for an exciting rest of the weekend. However, the team's high hopes were dashed when a problem in the tyre fitting area on Friday morning led to time-consuming repairs to the car's water pump. Tänak proved his never-ending resilience and made it through to the afternoon session, despite a penalty of 3:40 minutes being imposed on him, and set two fastest times.

On Saturday, Tänak struggled with a difficult road position, but made up time and positions as the day went on. At the end of the day, he finished fourth overall. With a third fastest time on the final power stage of the event, he collected another three valuable championship points.

Pierre-Louis Loubet experienced a very difficult weekend. A problem with the water pump on Friday morning meant he had to stop on the road section before he could even tackle the first gravel stage. Given the disappointment of the retirement, the decision was made not to continue with the weekend and instead start preparing for the Rally Chile in a couple of weeks.

In the Rally2 category, Adrien Fourmaux led the WRC2 classification on Friday morning with his impressive pace and also secured a win in SS3. Two punctures in the afternoon cost him valuable time, but Fourmaux steadily increased his pace throughout Saturday and eventually finished sixth in the group, 40 seconds behind his team-mate Munster. His Sunday performance was nothing short of impressive as he improved another two positions to secure fourth place in WRC2. He capped the event with a second place on the power stage, underlining his impressive record so far in 2023.

Grégoire Munster had an exceptional weekend, consistently showing impressive pace without making any major mistakes. He secured top-five times and was awarded the WRC2 Challenger trophy for his strong performance. Together with his teammate Fourmaux, Munster's performance was a promising start to his Rally1 debut in Chile.

Richard Millener, WRC Team Principal, said: "In the end, we put the toughest rally on the calendar behind us with a fourth place overall. Given the situation we were in on Friday, we have to be happy with that. But it is certainly what could have been. I am very sorry for Pierre, especially because he was so well prepared for this event, but rallies can be cruel sometimes and I know he will recover. I would also like to thank Ott and Martin for their determination not to give up. This mentality helped the team to keep fighting and give us the result this weekend. Grégoire and Adrien also had a fantastic weekend in the Rally2 category, which further underlines the progress we are making with the Fiesta."

Millener added: "Before we leave Greece, I would like to make a special mention of the organisers and the FIA, who worked tirelessly to ensure we had an event at all this weekend. The team's thoughts are with the people who were affected by the severe flooding in the run-up to the event, but I hope the fans enjoyed watching the action this weekend after a difficult few days. Now we have a few weeks until Rally Chile where we will be hoping for another strong team performance."

Ott Tänak, fourth overall, said, "It was a very challenging time overall, not only for the organisers but for all of Greece. It was extremely tricky and definitely a big task for them, which was impressive. On the rally side, we can see how quickly the weather can change and that it can change everything. It's one of my favourite events, the stages are cool and it's actually not that rough. The roads have a really nice flow and most of them are quite wide, so they're tracks you can enjoy." (M-Sport)

Final standings after 15 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 3:00:16,7 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:31,7 3 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai + 1:35,9 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 4:28,4 5 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 6:22,3 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 7:20,9 7 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Skoda + 9:41,0 8 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Skoda + 9:51,3 9 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 11:07,0 10 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 11:43,4

Drivers' Championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 200 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 167 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 134 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 119 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 98 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 66 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Pierre-Louis Loubet (F), Ford 28