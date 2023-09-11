Irishman Creighton is the FIA Junior WRC Champion

William Creighton is the 2023 FIA Junior WRC Champion* and his fifth place in the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece was enough for him and co-driver Liam Regan to secure the coveted crown.

The 25-year-old Creighton is the first Irishman to win the series since compatriot Craig Breen, who tragically passed away in April this year, achieved the feat in 2011.

After retiring on Friday morning due to radiator damage, Creighton exceeded all expectations and returned to action on Saturday, climbing up the Ford Fiesta Rally3 one-make cup category. His mission was helped somewhat when fellow championship contender Laurent Pellier retired on the penultimate day due to gearbox problems.

He finished eight points ahead of Diego Domínguez, the winner of that final round, while the disappointed Pellier finished third in the series. Ultimately, it was Creighton's tally of 34 best times over the course of the season, each earning a single bonus point, that proved decisive. In comparison, Dominguez's total was just eight.

"It's honestly unbelievable," said a jubilant Creighton. "After what happened on Friday, it says on the car, 'Never give up'. We didn't, but of course we knew the chance was slim and it was going to be difficult. We worked hard and tried and of course it went our way, but we also had to show good pace and best times. It's crazy when you think about all the SS wins during the year, our win in Sweden and how close that was. And now it comes down to this, it's just incredible."

Creighton's prize includes four WRC2 outings behind the wheel of an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 in 2024, a pre-event test before each round and 200 tyres from Pirelli.

"To emulate what Craig Breen did," he continued, "I know he would have been in the middle of all this now and been so happy. We all go to rallies to have fun and find out what happened. He is so sad. I was definitely thinking about him."

Behind Dominguez in the rally standings was Eamonn Kelly, who secured second place despite a broken gearbox casing on Sunday morning. Third was Tom Rensonnet, who hails from Belgium.

*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA.