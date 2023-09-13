WRC promoter: "E-cars not the future option".

Peter Thul, senior sporting director at the WRC promoter, admitted that all-electric vehicles are not a viable option at the moment. Currently, the WRC is still in the process of confirming its current hybrid supply contract for 2025, and Thul is talking about the next homologation cycle in the longer term.

"At the moment, the discussion about future regulations is absolutely important and everyone who is currently in the championship agrees that it has to be a mix of hybrid and sustainable fuel - in whatever combination," he said.

Asked for his opinion on hydrogen, Thul told DirtFish: "Hydrogen would be fantastic, but even Toyota, who are pioneering this, say it takes some time."

And on the question of electric vehicles, he added: "At the moment, with the technology available, going fully electric is not an option. I was at the IAA in Munich and some road vehicle manufacturers are thinking about moving more to sustainable fuel and that gives us confidence. The proem is that the automotive world is not united."

Thul continued, "We still believe that rallies should have an internal combustion engine component. Porsche in sports cars and Formula 1 are going in that direction. I think even in 2030, half of the car park will still have internal combustion engines. We believe this is the only chance to keep rallying the way it is."

Those plans are being discussed by the teams and the FIA, but Thul and his fellow WRC promoters were keen to point out that technical regulations remain the domain of the world governing body for motor sport.