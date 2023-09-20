Austria's only WRC rally round: 50th birthday

It was a look back to 1973 with many active participants and great vehicles, regularity rally with 17 stages with start and finish in the spa town of Baden.

49 teams had submitted their entries to take part in this unique revival. The "Friends of the Driftwinkel" with Christian Weitgasser and co-driver legend Jörg Pattermann had made themselves available for the organisation. Most of the drivers received the same starting numbers they had used 50 years ago, also in the Kurpark Baden. The route was about 500 kilometres long, with two stages on Saturday, 16 September with a compulsory rest in Lunz am See and the final stage on Sunday, 17 September 2023 with arrival at the trotting track in Baden.

Beforehand, on Friday, there was the technical scrutineering of the vehicles, which were divided into two groups. These were vehicles from the years 1910 - 1965, as well as separate classes from 1965 to 1973 and from 1974 to 1985. Afterwards, in the evening, a Helmut Deimel film evening was held in the Casino in Baden for the active participants and their relatives and friends, which was attended by no less than approx. 250 people.

The sporting classification consisted of 17 special stages, where the aim was to drive the given times as accurately as possible in a regularity competition. Already at the beginning of the rally, it could be seen that some of the drivers were trying to do this task as precisely as possible, but for many of them, it was simply their desire that prevailed and they were having a lot of fun and preferred to accept penalty points rather than deal with seconds and tenths of a second. But of course this was necessary in order to achieve a sporting result after the two days of rallying.

These results, which are presented with an overall classification, a classification by groups and a team classification, prompt us to mention the individual winners once again. Overall winners were Walter and Brigitte Wawronek on a Jaguar E-Type S2, ahead of Roland Wittmann/ Stefan Auer (Alfa Romeo Giuliette Sprint) and Hannes and Eva Kotratschek (VW 1303 S). Group 1 was dominated by Roland Wittmann, Group 2 by Walter Wawronek and Group 3 by Gerhard and Gertraude Schützl (Renault R6). The team classification went to the team Walter and Brigitte Wawronek, Christian and Magot Baier (Lancia Fulva 1,6) and Rauno Aaltonen/Christian Fellinger (BMW 2002 TI).

Repetition in 2024?

The award ceremony with Peter Bauregger as the presenter took place at the Baden trotting track in absolutely perfect weather and in the best of moods, all participants were celebrated and let it be known that they would not wait another 50 years to hopefully be able to compete again next year.

Christian Weitgasser: "If I'm honest, and I'm also speaking on behalf of Jörg Pattermann, the organisation and realisation of this revival made us sweat. But the positive feedback from the participants has fully compensated us. Of course, there were also minor problems, but when you look back at everything, we can be satisfied and also a little proud to have hosted this revival for '50 Years of Alpenfahrt 73'."

The overall winner duo Walther and Brigitte Wawronek also found words of praise for the organisation at the finish: "We ride many such competitions, but we can only congratulate Christian and Jörg for their work. The weather was great, the course wonderfully chosen. For us personally, one of the highlights was when the Finnish rally legend Rauno Aaltonen presented us with the winner's wreath."

Franz Wittmann: "It was pleasing for me and my co-driver Michael Weinzierl to see so many familiar faces from the seventies once again. Our motto was to have a lot of fun and look less at the times."

Günther Janger: "First of all, I was pleased that my former co-driver Harald Gottlieb, despite health problems, gave me the honour of taking a seat next to me in the car. Important for us were the moments when we met many old friends again after such a long time."

Christian Geistdörfer: "I have to say I was already at the Ennstal Classic and thought we were in paradise because of the selected routes, but for this revival I'm changing the term and mean it was heavenly for me."

Sepp Haider: "Christian and I had only one motto, to be on the road quite quickly, so we had a lot of time to have many conversations with the fans and also to sign autographs ."

Rauno Aaltonen: "When I come to Austria and meet my many friends, I feel very comfortable and I'm doing excellent. I think the idea of celebrating this anniversary Fifty Years of Alpine Driving is very important. After all, it was the only WRC round in Austria so far. It was important to take part in this anniversary, regardless of where you were in the standings."

Primarius Gerry Brandstetter: "Just like fifty years ago, I was on the road again this year as a doctor with the official medical car. Since there was no need to use medical assistance, I could mainly take care of my many friends who came actively or as fans. Our exchange of ideas was enormous and cries out for a repeat."

Jochen Neerpasch: "I have to say that for me, competing in this Alpenfahrt Revival was a great experience and a nice look back into the past of my already very long motorsport life. For me, it was certainly a bit quieter this time than fifty years ago, when I was a BMW team boss. The victory of Achim Warmbold and Co Jean Todt was contested and only confirmed in our favour much later."

Herbert Völker: "One might imagine what we will all look like in another fifty years. In this respect, it was a fantastic, upbeat, cheerful opportunity to experience the Friends & Fans once again in full or three-quarter juice. And very, very fine cars! Compliments to all who worked their knuckles off to make it happen, thank you! Personally, I achieved a life goal: we came second to last in the competition. That was very exhausting. I can never achieve a better intersection of humility and dignity." (Alpine Tour)