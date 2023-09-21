Hyundai boss Abiteboul: "We must now give everything".

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Hyundai Hyundai Motorsport team principal Cyril Abiteboul said his team would put aside the disappointment of the Greek result and fight for victory in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) from now on.

Hyundai enjoyed its first ever outright podium at Lamia last season, but had to settle for Dani Sordo's sole third place after three days on the rough Greek gravel earlier this month.



Abiteboul was frank about the Alzenau-based team's ambitions at Lamia, saying, "The whole team wanted to do well at the Acropolis Rally, especially because it was the best result of the season in 2022, and we all wanted to repeat that success. We are all a little disappointed with the overall result. Still, we showed that the car was working, the team was well prepared and the crews were highly motivated."



Two of the three rallies return or are new, with Chile back next week and Rally Central Europe making its debut on the schedule in October before Rally Japan closes the season.



Abiteboul added: "We will focus our efforts on fighting for wins in the final events of the season. Everyone in the team knows we are on a steep learning curve and to do well next year we need to push as hard as we can this season."

