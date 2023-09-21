New homepage - Central Europe Rally at a glance

While many rally fans have long been counting the days until the Central European Rally, the organisers have once again improved their service: The revised homepage of the new event in the calendar of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) now offers even more information as well as a simplified navigation. In the new ticket online shop, tickets for the Super Special Stage in Velka Chuchle just outside Prague are now available online in addition to the day and weekend tickets. As before, the homepage can be reached under the address centraleuropeanrally.eu



.

The Central European Rally is international: Fans from all over Europe want to experience the motorsport spectacle in the three host countries Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Accordingly, the homepage is multilingual, of course, and users can navigate in German, English and Czech. They will now find even more information on the revised platform and can thus plan their rally visit from A to Z. Background information about the rally and the rally itself can be found here. Background information about the World Rally Championship and the event can be found as well as the exact timetable and schedule, which is now also available online as a PDF document. And of course, the offer will continue to grow until the event from 26 to 29 October 2023. Already in the next few days, information on the exact course and the location of the spectator zones will further simplify the planning of the rally visit.





Tickets for the spectacular start in Prague available





An important navigation point for many visitors of the homepage is the online ticket shop, which now contains all tickets available in advance. This includes, in particular, tickets for the spectacular opening competition in Velka Chuchle on the outskirts of Prague: an ultra-compact circuit will be set up at the racecourse, which is perfectly visible, especially from the seats in the covered grandstand. Seats in the grandstand are available there for 80.00 euros, standing room costs 40.00 euros. And, of course, for the second stage of the opening day in Klatovy, standing and seated tickets are still available online (standing area 34,00 Euro or 17,00 Euro for Rally Pass holders, seated area 68,00 Euro). For the other days, day tickets (Friday / Saturday 45,00 Euro each, Sunday 35,00 Euro) or the Rally Pass (Friday - Sunday, 99,00 Euro) are available.