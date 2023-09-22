Neuville: "This will be a particularly exciting rally".

Belgian Thierry Neuville, third in the World Rally Championship (WRC), is looking forward to the tarmac tracks of the Central Europe Rally, perfect write-up and optimal set-up are essential and hopes for many fans.

Thierry Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 Hybrid are the fiercest pursuers of the two Toyota drivers Kalle Rovanperä and Elvyn Evans in the fight for the World Rally Championship. Even though the focus of the WRC third-placed driver is still on the preparations for the next WRC round in Chile, he is already looking ahead to the Central European Rally (CER) from 26 to 29 October. At the newly installed WRC round, which is the penultimate championship round of the season, Neuville will probably feel right at home. The 35-year-old hails from Sankt Vith in the German-speaking part of Belgium and can therefore also communicate in the local language, at least in Germany and Austria.





Only four weeks to go until the new Central Europe Rally. What do you know about this new WRC round?

Thierry Neuville: "To be honest, not that much. Okay, I know that the start is in Prague and that it first goes over Czech roads to Bavaria to the rally centre in Passau and that we will drive in Austria and Germany on Saturday and Sunday. At the moment, we are still concentrating fully on the upcoming Rally Chile, the last gravel run of the season, before we then turn our full focus to the final two asphalt runs. But I can reveal that I have already watched one or two videos of the CER out of curiosity. The real preparation starts, at least for me, after Chile, at the beginning of October.





Do you have any rally experience from the tri-border region?

Thierry Neuville: "I have never been on the road in Bavaria. In the Czech Republic, I drove the Barum Rally in the IRC. And in Austria I've been exactly once, in 2008 in the Waldviertel at the Pirelli Star Driver sighting in a Ford Fiesta ST. That's hardly going to help me." (laughs)





You grew up just a few kilometres from the Rally Germany in the Belgian border area. Is the CER now your new home rally?

Thierry Neuville: "No, just because I speak German, you can't call it a home rally, I'm too far away for that and I grew up in Belgium. It's different when, for example, Sébastien Ogier grew up in Gap and the Monte Carlo is held there, so he knows the tracks from everyday life. That is not the case with me and the tracks in the border triangle. However, I'm pretty sure that many of my fans will come to root for us on site. Because it is the closest WRC race to my home. Furthermore, it could be that Hyundai Motorsport GmbH, which is based in Alzenau, Franconia, invites its staff, just like at the Rally Germany. Many of them are not present at the rally events and can only follow it on TV and only know from stories what is behind it all and what their work means for us. That would be great, of course, because it would not only motivate them, but also us.





You are a self-confessed fan of asphalt rallies. What is so special about driving on hard surfaces?

Thierry Neuville: "It's just great fun. And I like the special challenge. A lot of things are more extreme on asphalt, the acceleration, the braking, and not least the cornering speed. You have to drive very precisely. If you're a bit off the line on gravel or if you drive with one wheel in the ditch, that's not so bad. On asphalt tracks, on the other hand, you immediately have a serious problem. You simply have less room for error, which makes it much more difficult, but all the more appealing for me."





The last WRC round on asphalt tracks was the Rally Croatia in spring. Are there any new developments on the Hyundai i20 Rally1 Hybrid?

Thierry Neuville: "A car always changes before and during the season. I know the team has tested a few things, but so far I have no idea if and what will come before the end of the season or only to 2024, because I wasn't behind the wheel during the development runs for asphalt."





How is the team and you preparing for the CER?

Thierry Neuville: "Last weekend Teemu [teammate Suninen] did a rally in Austria, as he has only done two gravel rallies in our car so far. As of today - and I don't think there will be much more of this due to time constraints - we won't be doing any other test rallies. That means I will have to make do with one test day before the CER, as usual. I think and hope that this will be in the Czech Republic. Of the three countries, the asphalt tracks there are the most special. In Bavaria and Austria they are probably more like those in Croatia, sometimes more selective, sometimes narrower, sometimes wider, sometimes dirtier and so on. The Czech tracks are much more humpy and wavy, usually have many different surfaces and in some passages even real patchwork carpets. You need not only a perfect set-up, but also the optimal set-up to have good grip.





What do you reckon your chances of winning are?

Thierry Neuville: "Of course my goal is to win, I am a racer after all, so you have to have me on the list, especially at asphalt rallies. However, there are a few others who will be up front. That's the beauty and excitement of the World Rally Championship. But the usual suspects are well known: I would be surprised if Ogier, Rovanperä, Evans and Tänak were not fighting for victory with us. And my Hyundai team-mates should also be on the cards. "EP [Esapekka Lappi] and Teemu [Suninen] are really fast on asphalt, they could definitely cause a surprise if we put everything together."





What kind of weather conditions would you like to see?

Thierry Neuville: "If I had the choice, sunshine and clean tracks. But we have no influence on that. And at this time of year, unfortunately, anything goes. In asphalt rallies, the weather is a very decisive factor. The Rally Germany was already a tricky affair in terms of tyre choice. I don't think it will be any different at the end of October. That brings additional thrills for the fans, but also for us. I kind of like that. But if you mess up, it can turn your rally upside down. That's how it is in the World Rally Championship. You can lead for two days and make up a few tenths or even seconds everywhere and then - boom - it's all gone again. The special thing about the CER will be that the WRC is as good as decided and almost everyone will be going for the win. So there could be some very special decisions, especially in the choice of tyres. No question, this will be a very exciting rally - especially because nobody has any experience. As a fan, you shouldn't miss it." (CER)

