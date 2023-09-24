Hyundai wants to stay true to itself - podium also in Chile

Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe are looking to make amends on the roads of South America after their bad luck on the Acropolis Rally. Teemu Suninen/Mikko Markkula will be back behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid in Chile, while fellow Finns Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm complete the line-up.

Hyundai heads to Rally Chile with renewed determination, aiming to extend its podium streak to four in a row. The South American event is the eleventh round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and marks the final gravel rally of the year.

The Rally Chile's smooth, cambered roads are in and around the mountain town of Concepción. Closed forest sections offer tight, technical sections that contrast with the seascape of open coastal roads that are also on the route. In addition, the rally often offers treacherous conditions and occasionally differs from events such as Rally Finland, Rally Portugal and Wales Rally GB. Detailed pace notes and unwavering attention from the crews are therefore crucial to a successful finish in Chile.

This year's event is only the second Rally Chile on the WRC calendar. All three drivers who will contest the 2023 edition in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid - Thierry Neuville, Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen - competed in the only previous rally in 2019. The trio will be hoping to use their previous rally experience to deliver a strong result for the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team this time around.

Like all events on the WRC programme, Rally Chile brings a unique challenge for car and crew. After its three-year absence from the calendar, the total length of the 16-stage rally has now been extended to 321.06 km. Crews will also take to the gravel roads less than an hour after sunrise, with Friday morning's 19.77km Pulperia stage being the first test of the event.

Uncharted territory

Chile is completely uncharted territory for two co-drivers, including Neuville's right-hand man Martijn Wydaeghe. Facing the unknown requires a different preparation from the co-driver's seat, as the Belgian explains:

"I can prepare with a lot of information from the team and the reconnaissance videos from 2019," Wydaeghe said. "I think it will also be similar for everyone, even for the people who have been there before, because only one of the stages is the same as the last time the WRC was here. Even though it's spring in Chile, the conditions can be quite difficult, there was fog here beforehand when we visited, which makes things quite complicated. But from the footage I've seen and the data I have access to, the profile looks quite good."

Hyundai Motorsport team principal Cyril Abiteboul said, "A mixed rally last time out in Greece gave us disappointment and success. We are determined to finish on the podium for the fourth time in a row. Each of our teams has experience in Chile, with Thierry winning several stages, while Teemu and Esapekka finished fifth and sixth in 2019. Although we are in unfamiliar territory, we are hoping for a consistent run with the ultimate goal of another good result, with points from the podiums. We also want to show the full potential of the Hyundai i20 N Rally Hybrid this weekend - it's the kind of surface we believe our cars and teams can perform well on."

Neuville said, "Rally Chile has only been driven once before and this time there will be a lot of new tracks, so our previous experience doesn't help too much with our preparations. For this reason, the inspection will be very important. Last time in Chile it was quite tough for me because I had a bad accident, but this year we are returning with the aim to do a good rally and finish the weekend on the podium. For that we need consistency, a great feeling in the car and a set-up that works well on the road. If we can get all these things in line, we will be fast."

Lappi cited, "The first thing I'm going to do to prepare is look at the boarding cards from 2019 when I was there, but a lot of the tracks we'll be tackling are new for this year. I will also try to remember how the surface behaved in different conditions and how the car felt. Although there are some technical sections, overall the rally is quite fast, which is a bit reminiscent of Estonia and Finland. However, the level of grip you get in those events is not there in Chile. It's not the toughest rally, so we don't need to think too much about taking it easy on the car, but we need to have confidence to be fast. The goal, as always, is to finish on the podium."

Suninen said, "Most of the stages in the event are new, so our preparations will be different. The key to success is to get good pace notes at the recce(inspection). The roads in Chile are normally fast, but we still expect them to be slower than those at Rally Estonia and Rally Finland, as they are a bit more technical. The surface is quite smooth so we don't have to worry so much about the durability of the car, we can just push it to its limits from start to finish. Our focus is solely on ourselves and we're trying to improve our pace from Finland and finish as well as we can." (Hyundai)

Drivers' Championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 200 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 167 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 134 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 119 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 98 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 66 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Pierre-Louis Loubet (F), Ford 28