Chile: Toyota and Rovanperä - champions ahead of schedule?

Chile will host the WRC for only the second time, more than four years after the championship's first visit to the country in May 2019 when the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) claimed victory. Now, the team's first trip to South America presents an opportunity to add another title win this season.

After scoring maximum points in its last outing in Greece, TGR-WRT leads the manufacturers' standings by 91 points and will claim the crown in Chile if it can outscore Hyundai by 13 points or more.

In the drivers' standings, teammates Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans are 33 points apart, with the same gap to third-placed Thierry Neuville of Hyundai, the only other driver still mathematically in the race. So while Chile represents a first chance for Rovanperä to be crowned champion for the second time, the title could at least be guaranteed to stay within TGR-WRT this year if the current points differentials are maintained.

Takamoto Katsuta completes the team line-up in Chile, where he won the WRC-2 class four years ago, just as Rovanperä took the WRC-2 Pro class victory. Evans finished fourth overall, driving for M-Sport Ford at the time.

As in 2019, the event will be held in the city of Concepción, 500 kilometres south of the Chilean capital Santiago. A ceremonial start takes place on Thursday evening in Los Ángeles, the capital of Biobío province, before three action-packed days through the forests of the wider region with medium-fast stages on smooth and compact gravel roads. In total there are 16 stages and 320.98 competition kilometres.

Much of the route is new compared to four years ago, reflected in the repeated loop of three stages southeast of Concepción on Friday, where previously only the first half of the opening stage was run - in the opposite direction. Saturday's route, on the other hand, is almost identical to that of 2019, with another trio of stages twice south of the city overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Sunday's action takes place in unfamiliar territory east of Concepción, with two decisions to be run twice each.

Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal): "After the team's great result in Greece, things are looking good for us in all the championships, but with three events to go, we still have some important work to do to secure the titles and further maximise our results. It will be interesting to return to Chile. I drove the 2019 rally with the team and it is a much quieter and faster gravel event compared to Greece. The roads are kind of a combination of the features you find in Finland, Wales and even New Zealand. There are also some really technical sections, so there are roads that are fast and flowing and others that are constantly winding. It should be a good event and we hope to do well with all three of our crews."

Defending champion and championship leader Kalle Rovanperä: "Greece was a good result for us and the championship is looking better for us again, but we need to focus strongly on the next event because Rally Chile will be another big challenge. The last time we were there I was driving a Rally2 car and we had a good weekend. But I think that after four years and with many new routes, it will feel more like a new rally anyway and it will be a challenging event for everyone. The roads are nice, but the conditions can be very difficult and the grip can change a lot. Still, I'm looking forward to it and hope it will be a good rally for us."

WRC runner-up Elfyn Evans: "Rally Chile was a nice event when we first went there in 2019, but also a very challenging one. The roads remind me a bit of Wales at points, but the rally will be at a different time of year this time and only some of the routes will be the same. It will almost be like a new rally with lots of new pace notes to write, so it could be a difficult week. There is not so much knowledge from the past that we can use, but I am still looking forward to it. We will give it our all until the end of the year."

Official rider again Takamoto Katsuta: "It will be a big challenge for all of us to return to Chile after four years. I have some nice memories from there in 2019 when we had a good weekend in WRC 2. Of course, I've never been there before in a top category car, so it will be an extra challenge for me. The roads are quite fast but also very tricky and there will be a lot of new stages this time. It will be a very important rally for the team and also for me. It won't be easy, but I will try to do my best and hopefully we can have a good weekend." (Toyota)

Drivers' Championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 200 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 167 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 134 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 119 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 98 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 66 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Pierre-Louis Loubet (F), Ford 28