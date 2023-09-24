Chilean Rally Impressions on ServusTV

Chile will host a round of the World Rally Championship for the second time after the premiere in 2019 with the eleventh stop of the season (28 September to 01 October) and ServusTV will once again be there live.

This year, Chile is the venue for the only South American round of the World Rally Championship with a time difference of five hours (= later) to CEST (12:00 CEST = 07:00 Chile). ServusTV will join the live action on Chilean gravel for the first time on Saturday, 30 September 2023, with SS 9 (= Maria de las Cruces/28.72 km) at 15:00 CEST (= 10:00 Chile) and return live at 22:00 CEST (= 17:00 Chile) for the second round of this decision as SS 12.

At the Chilean WRC finale on Sunday, 01 October 2023, ServusTV will report live at 14:00 CEST (= 09:00 Chile) from SS 14 (El Ponen/13,86 km), which will be broadcast live in the second round as SS 16 in the second passage as Power Stage at 18:00 CEST (= 13:00 Chile).

The Rally Chile on ServusTV:

Saturday, 30 September 2023:

15:00 CEST: SS 9 (Maria de las Cruces/28,72 km)*

22:00 CEST: SS 12 (Maria de las Cruces/28,72 km)*

Sunday, 01 October 2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 14 (El Ponen/13,86 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 16 (El Ponen/Power Stage/13,86 km)

* Good knowledge of English required

Drivers' World Championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 200 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 167 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 134 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 119 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 98 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 66 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Pierre-Louis Loubet (F), Ford 28