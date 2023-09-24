Chilean Rally Impressions on ServusTV
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
This year, Chile is the venue for the only South American round of the World Rally Championship with a time difference of five hours (= later) to CEST (12:00 CEST = 07:00 Chile). ServusTV will join the live action on Chilean gravel for the first time on Saturday, 30 September 2023, with SS 9 (= Maria de las Cruces/28.72 km) at 15:00 CEST (= 10:00 Chile) and return live at 22:00 CEST (= 17:00 Chile) for the second round of this decision as SS 12.
At the Chilean WRC finale on Sunday, 01 October 2023, ServusTV will report live at 14:00 CEST (= 09:00 Chile) from SS 14 (El Ponen/13,86 km), which will be broadcast live in the second round as SS 16 in the second passage as Power Stage at 18:00 CEST (= 13:00 Chile).
The Rally Chile on ServusTV:
Saturday, 30 September 2023:
15:00 CEST: SS 9 (Maria de las Cruces/28,72 km)*
22:00 CEST: SS 12 (Maria de las Cruces/28,72 km)*
Sunday, 01 October 2023:
14:00 CEST: SS 14 (El Ponen/13,86 km)*
18:00 CEST: SS 16 (El Ponen/Power Stage/13,86 km)
* Good knowledge of English required
|
Drivers' World Championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds
|
Pos.
|
Team/Nat/Vehicle
|
Points
|
1
|
Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota
|
200
|
2
|
Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota
|
167
|
3
|
Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai
|
134
|
4
|
Ott Tänak (EE), Ford
|
119
|
5
|
Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota
|
98
|
6
|
Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai
|
98
|
7
|
Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota
|
66
|
8
|
Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai
|
63
|
9
|
Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai
|
34
|
10
|
Pierre-Louis Loubet (F), Ford
|
28
|
Manufacturers' championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds
|
Pos.
|
Team/Nat/Vehicle
|
Points
|
1
|
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|
439
|
2
|
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|
339
|
3
|
M-Sport Ford WRT
|
220