Fourmaux fit and ready for hybrid comeback

Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux feels ready for a return to Rally1, the M-Sport Ford driver says he is better placed in terms of his pace and otencial in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Fourmaux led the final round of the WRC2 series in Greece before suffering a series of punctures on the Acropolis Rally in Lamia. The tyre problems dropped him to twelfth place, but he still managed to climb back up the timesheets and ended up fourth, missing out on the WRC2 podium.

"I think I can be happy with what I did in Greece," he said. "Of course it was difficult with the tyre problems, but sometimes it's a bit of a lottery when the going gets tough in a rally like this."

Fourmaux added: "As for me, I've competed in a lot of events this year, we've won five and really learned a lot and had a lot of good experiences. The confidence is there with me and I'm happy that in WRC2 we were able to fight on every surface and show our speed. Honestly, I feel more ready to compete at the highest level of the sport than last year when I competed in Rally1 cars for M-Sport in the Puma. I'm more ready than I've ever been."

The Northern Frenchman has linked his WRC2 commitments this season with a campaign in the British Rally Championship. Victory in the Yorkshire Rally means he is now the new British Rally Champion, perhaps his hybrid calling card for M-Sport Ford in 2024 in the Puma Rally1?