Pumas on the prowl in Chile

Four years after its debut in the FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Chile returns to the calendar in the 2023 season as the only South American event. The team will make a strong statement at this highly anticipated event with a four-strong line-up of Puma Rally1 cars.

Ott Tänak, who took victory at the event's debut in 2019 by an impressive margin of 23.1 seconds, will aim to record another triumph at Rally Chile.

Pierre-Louis Loubet will be making his event debut and is looking forward to the challenge of another brand new rally. Teaming up with co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul, who has experience of the event, the pair are aiming for a strong performance to round off the season's gravel events in style.

The team also welcomes Grégoire Munster and Alberto Heller to its Rally1 line-up for Rally Chile. Alberto Heller, who returns to the team after his last outing in Fiesta Rally2 in 2020, will make an emotional Rally1 debut at his home event, a dream opportunity for the Chilean youngster. Heller will try to make the most of this home advantage, as he has the most experience on the tracks in and around Concepción by default.

Grégoire Munster will also make his Rally1 debut along with co-driver Louis Louka, moving up from WRC2 after a productive season. Munster completed a test day in the UK last week in preparation for the event, where he will also make his first South American debut in the WRC.

M-Sport's trip to Chile follows an already busy season, with the team's return from Greece leaving just a few days to fully prepare the cars for the next bout before they departed by air to be ready to meet the team tomorrow in Concepción.

Richard Millener, Team Principal, said, "It's great to be able to return to Rally Chile. The return of the event has taken longer than we all hoped, but I am sure it will be a great weekend of sport. The last time we were here I was lucky enough to drive most of the stages and the roads are great. A real mix of everything and it reminded me a lot of Wales. It's not only a pleasure to see Ott and Pierre aiming for strong results at the end of the gravel season, but also for Alberto to be able to help Heller realise his dream and drive the top class car in front of him. His home friends and fans, as well as Gregoire Munster, have the chance to also drive Rally1 after a very strong season so far."

OttTänak said, "Most of the rally seems to be new again this year, the weather also plays a big part there, but overall the stages should be very similar to those we experienced in New Zealand or in the Welsh forests. In sport, top performance is always required, regardless of the conditions. As this is again more or less a new event, we don't know what tracks we will see. In terms of rhythm, Chile used to have all kinds of stages, from twisty and slow to fast and smooth. New roads always make it challenging and it takes extra effort to get the notes perfect. As the event is overseas and quite unique, we have to guess the car set-up and hope all the decisions are right when we arrive at the start of the first stage."

Pierre-Louis Loubet said, "It will be a great experience to travel to Chile for the first time. For me, it's the first time I'm competing in a rally in South America, so I'm happy about that. It looks like the rally is going to be a really nice event, quite slippery in some places as far as I can tell, and that means it's very important to be smart, avoid mistakes and stay on the line. There's not a lot of room to make mistakes. I think it will be an interesting rally."

Grégoire Munster cited, "The challenge at the Rally Chile will obviously be to drive in the highest category. Everything is new for us on the car and in the team, as we will also be working with different mechanics and engineers. An exciting challenge awaits us. Most of the tracks are new, so we can't build much on previous experience. We are looking forward to it, I just want to make the most of it and enjoy the rally. I hope we can see an improvement in our pace over the weekend and really enjoy the driving experience of a Rally1 car to the full."

Alberto Heller noted, "I am really looking forward to the rally, it is a pleasure to drive in my home country. This is a great opportunity for me. Our plan is to have the car in the middle of the road, drive through and try to get faster corner by corner. But the first challenge is to finish the rally, enjoy it with my people and have an unforgettable experience!" (M-Sport)

Drivers' World Championship standings after 10 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 200 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 167 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 134 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 119 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 98 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 66 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Pierre-Louis Loubet (F), Ford 28