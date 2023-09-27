World Rally Championship: Fossil-free fuel and hybrid technology

When the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) makes a guest appearance at the Central Europe Rally from 26 to 29 October, spectators will also experience a fast-paced development laboratory for automotive progress. After all, the WRC cars have been pioneers for more environmentally friendly motorsport since the 2022 season. All vehicle categories represented in the WRC are powered by fossil-free fuel. The top vehicles in the Rally1 category also have a plug-in hybrid drive.

German know-how was convincing in these areas: all manufacturers involved in the WRC use a uniform hybrid power unit, which comes from the Schaeffler subsidiary Compact Dynamics in Starnberg. The fuel also comes from Germany: P1 Performance Fuel GmbH from Berlin convinced the FIA and the WRC organisers and received a three-year contract as exclusive supplier. However, the commitment to environmentally friendly mobility is not only lived in the WRC. In the supporting programme, the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup enriches the starting field with its electrically powered vehicles.

And the organisers themselves also rely on electric mobility in their fleet: the rally organisation uses 25 vehicles with electric drives for transport and transfers. This concept is complemented by an appeal to the visitors to form car pools. In addition to a raffle with attractive prizes among all fans who participate, this measure is also intended to contribute to reducing the rally's CO2 footprint through Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria.

The fuel used by the WRC is fossil-free - that means that it is produced entirely without petroleum. The manufacturer P1 has invented an elaborate process for this, in which the fuel is created from a mix of biofuel and e-fuels. It meets both the high performance demands of motor sports and the specifications of the automotive industry. A big advantage: the fuel can be refuelled directly by the teams without the need for prior modifications to the vehicles as is the case with other environmentally compatible fuel variants. Second-generation biofuels are produced from biological waste, for example from agriculture. This means that they are not in direct competition with food production.

ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup all-electric

With the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup, there is even a purely electric series at the start as part of the Central Europe Rally. In 2021, the Cup started its first season and has since been the world's only all-electric rally one-make cup. Since the Cup focuses on equal opportunities, all drivers are on the road with the identical type of vehicle. The Opel Corsa Electric has an electric motor with an output of 136 hp and a torque of 260 Newton metres. For cost reasons, the electric motor, inverter and battery unit come from the production vehicle. But especially in safety-relevant areas, the series naturally relies entirely on racing technology.

Car pools are rewarded

The event's fleet is also electric: more than two dozen of the organisers' vehicles run on electricity. As an important driver of the CO2 footprint, however, the organisers are also focusing on visitor traffic - as is the case with all major events with spectators. All fans are therefore called upon to join car pools via the ADAC Pendlernetz platform. Visitors can arrange to drive to the special stages online at pendlernetz.de or via the free ADAC Pendlernetz app for smartphones. Those who take part not only protect the environment, but also take part in an attractive raffle: for every vehicle that drives to the visitor parking areas with at least four people on board, there will be raffle tickets according to the number of vehicle occupants, who will then take part in the daily drawing of the winners. (CER)