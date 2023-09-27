Rally Chile: Battle for the WRC2 title

WRC2 championship leaders Andreas Mikkelsen/Torstein Eriksen (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) from Team Toksport WRT will skip the Rally Chile. Young stars Sami Pajari and Oliver Solberg are among the WRC2 contenders in their Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 at the WRC round based in Concepción.

When the stars of the World Rally Championship plough over the gravel tracks at the Rally Chile from 28 September to 1 October, some 500 kilometres south of the capital Santiago, current WRC2 overall leader Andreas Mikkelsen (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) will be following the action as a spectator: the Norwegian has not nominated the eleventh round of the season for his hunt for WRC points and will not be actively involved in the FIA World Rally Championship again until the Rally Central Europe in October. Therefore, the current third in the standings and two-time WRC2 season winner Gus Greensmith (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) has the chance to close the gap to Mikkelsen in Chile.

The teams arrive at the eleventh round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship in the middle of South American spring. While the air temperatures in Chile are likely to remain cool, a hot title fight is brewing in the WRC2 category. On the gravel stages around the venue Concepción, the pursuers of the resting championship leader Andreas Mikkelsen (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) have the chance to keep the title decision open at least until the next round, the Rally Central Europe.

Particular pressure is on current overall runner-up Yohan Rossel (Citroën), who is 16 points behind Mikkelsen, and third-placed Gus Greensmith (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2). "The only thing that counts here is victory and I will give everything for that," promises Greensmith, who is still 28 WRC points behind Mikkelsen, his team-mate at Toksport WRT. Theoretically, Rossel could pass Mikkelsen in Chile, Greensmith would ideally draw level with the Norwegian on points. The winner in the WRC2 category takes home 25 points, the best time in the power stage is rewarded with three points - so there is a maximum of 28 WRC points to be gained in Chile.

In the junior category WRC2 Challenger, two Škoda drivers will decide the title fight between themselves: the Pole Kajetan Kajetanowicz, WRC2 winner of the Safari Rally Kenya, and the Finnish season discovery Sami Pajari, who triumphed in the WRC2 category at his home rally in Finland. Both start the Rally Chile with 93 points each. However, Pajari has already scored at six rounds, while Kajetanowicz has even more possibilities with only four points results so far - therefore 'Kajto' is considered favourite for the WRC2 Challenger crown.

At the same time, Pajari is undoubtedly one of the contenders for victory in the WRC2 category. The same goes for Sweden's Oliver Solberg, who will also start in a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 entered by Toksport WRT. In addition to his WRC2 success in Sweden, the 21-year-old son of former FIA World Rally Champion Petter Solberg has set more stage best times than any other WRC2 driver this season. Only multiple race misfortunes have already thrown him out of the title race. Before the start in Chile's second largest city Concepción, he is only sixth in the standings.

The official Rally Chile Bio Bió consists of 16 special stages (SS) with a total length of 321.06 kilometres over flat gravel roads. The starting ceremony will begin on Thursday, 28 September, at 7:00 a.m. local time in Los Ángeles, about 130 kilometres south-east of Concepción, the capital of the Bio Bío region. On Friday the crews will complete six special stages over a total of 112.86 kilometres. The longest stage, 154.08 kilometres, also comprises six special stages on Saturday. The final decisions will be made on Sunday, 1 October, on four special stages over a total of 54.12 kilometres. The prize-giving ceremony will take place from 15:20 local time. (Skoda)

Did you know that ...

... the Rally Chile is returning to the WRC calendar after a three-year break and has only been held as a WRC round once before?

... at the first edition as a WRC round in 2019, the eventual world champions Kalle Rovanperä/Jonne Halttunen won the WRC2 Pro category in a Škoda Fabia Rally2?

... the Rally Chile is the only WRC round in South America this year?

... the starting ceremony of the Rally Chile takes place in Los Ángeles? Of course, this is not the Californian 'City of Angels', but the capital of the Chilean province of the same name.

Overall standings WRC2 (before Rally Chile)

1. Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR), Škoda, 108 points (from 5 rallies)

2. Yohan Rossel (FRA), Citroën, 92 points (from 5 rallies)

3. Gus Greensmith (GBR), Škoda, 80 points (from 5 rallies)

4. Sami Pajari (FIN), Škoda, 71 points (from 6 rallies)

5. Adrien Fourmaux (FRA), Ford, 67 points (from 6 rallies)

6. Oliver Solberg (SWE), Škoda, 64 points (from 6 rallies)

7. Kajetan Kajetanowicz (POL), Škoda, 63 points (from 4 rallies)