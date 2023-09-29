Evans is in command in Chile

Second in the standings Elfyn Evans is now first on the timesheet in the Toyota at the Rally Chile comeback in the World Championship (WRC), the eleventh round of the season.

Finland winner Elfyn Evans has shone so far in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 at the last gravel rally of the year in Chile. The runner-up in the standings secured the lead at the halfway point of the first of three stages of the only South American WRC round. After three of 16 gravel stages, the Welshman was just 2.6 seconds ahead of the strongly performing Teemu Suninen in his third hybrid outing in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. However, he was very much feeling the breath of Ott Tänak, who was just a tenth of a second behind him in the Ford Puma Rally1.

Almost as usual, Evans was not entirely satisfied: "It's not easy for us. We have almost no grip. And the track notes are also new."

Not so his pursuer Suninen: "It's just great here for us. I think I could go even faster, but I'm still in the learning phase. Let's wait and see."

Ott Tänak, who won the Chilean WRC premiere in the Toyota in 2019, was quite critical: "There are surprises waiting for us everywhere. We don't have a hybrid anymore and that doesn't make things any easier. In addition, we have had problems with the shock absorbers since the start. I'm glad that the service is coming now."

The service will not reach his teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet. Lying in fourth position, Loubet rolled over without personal injury in the third decision and had to bow out for the time being. Esapekke Lappi already did so on the first decision when he rolled out of the rally with the Hyundai i20 Rally1.

As expected, WRC leader Kalle Rovanperä in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 was the first car to lose time in line with his position as WRC leader and ranked fourth, 13.6 seconds behind, 8.1 seconds ahead of third in the standings Thierry Neuville, who had one of his worst non-personal injury crashes in 2019 in Chile in the Hyundai i20. Takamoto Katsuta followed in sixth place, 28.3 seconds behind.