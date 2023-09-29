Chile: Narrow stage win for Ott Tänak

The Rally Chile's comeback in the World Rally Championship (WRC) saw a neck-and-neck race between Ott Tänak and Teemu Suninen for the first stage win of the eleventh round of the season.

The eleventh round of the 2023 World Rally Championship in Chile has not been boring so far. The WRC comeback in Chile saw several changes of position at the top. After six of the 13 stages of the last of seven consecutive gravel rallies, it was Ott Tänak who had won the only Chilean WRC round so far in 2019 in a Toyota and is now preparing to repeat the triumph of four years ago in the Ford Puma Rally1. But he will have to give it his all to do so. With a strong performance so far, Teemu Suninen is chasing him in his third hybrid entry in the Hyundai i20 Rally. He finished the first day of the only South American WRC round just 1.1 behind Tänak, but already 6.2 seconds ahead of second in the standings Elfyn Evans in the Toyota GR Rally1.

Tänak said: "The stages were tough. The car slid back and forth a few times, I couldn't stabilise it properly. Now we have to look for what we can improve. But otherwise I would say it was okay."

Suninen was happy with his best hybrid performance so far: "We have everything under control. There is nothing to worry about."

Evans was not sparing in his criticism after the first day: "It doesn't feel good. I was struggling hard for grip here. We did what we could. It wasn't quite the big deal. We lost time also because it was very greasy."

14.7 seconds behind his teammate Evans, who has won twice this year, championship leader and defending champion Kalle Rovanperä noted fourth place (+ 20.9). "On the last stage we lost some time due to a half spin. Things are not going so smoothly for us, so I am happy about the end of the day. I couldn't really relate to the track, let's wait and see," said three-time season winner Rovanperä, who will be looking to crown his 23rd birthday with a successful title defence on Sunday.

Thierry Neuville, who had one of his worst accidents in Chile in 2019, followed him in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 ahead of Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta. Satisfied with his move up from WRC2 to the Ford Puma Rally1, he was followed by Luxembourg's Grégoire Munster in seventh (+ 1:20,2).

Already on the first decision Esapekka Lappi said goodbye with a roll in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. On the third stage, he was followed in the same way by Pierre-Louis Loubet in the Ford Puma Rally1.

The action at the top of WRC2 was dominated by Škoda with four Fabia RS Rally2. Finland winner and fourth in the standings Sami Pajari finished the first stage as leader, 8.4 seconds ahead of Oliver Solberg, 22.0 seconds ahead of Nikolay Gryazin and 44.9 seconds ahead of Gus Greensmith.

Standings after 6 of 16 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford 46:31,5 2 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 1,1 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 6,2 4 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 20,9 5 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 23,9 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 39,8 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 1:20,2 8 Pajeri/Mäkönen (FIN), Skoda + 1:40,9 9 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Skoda + 1:49,3 10 Heller/Allende (RCH/RA), Ford + 1:55,1

