Ott Tänak shines on second day in Chile

Ott Tänak shocked on day two of Rally Chile, the eleventh stop of the World Rally Championship (WRC) season, with his performance on Saturday, the 2019 Chile winner pulling away strongly from the chasing pack.

Ott Tänak, not exactly a favourite of Fortuna this year, showed everyone at the start of the second stage of the WRC comeback Rally Chile. Tänak, who had won the only Chilean WRC edition to date in his 2019 championship-winning year in a Toyota, hurried away from his pursuers on the first three stages on Saturday in the Ford Puma Rally1 and, after nine of 16 stages on the final gravel rally of 2023, already put 47.8 seconds between himself and Teemu Suninen in the Hyundai i20 Rally1, who continues to perform strongly, with his fourth best mark.

"I was really driving more than hard on the limit on the last stage, even though the tyres had suffered quite a bit," was the short statement from the Swedish winner and WRC fourth-placed Tänak, who is now said to be considering a departure from M-Sport.

Suninen saw the increased gap as a mistake in his tyre management: "It's actually okay, but I think it was a mistake with only five tyres. I was saving my tyres for two and a half stages and that was too little."

Meanwhile, his teammate Thierry Neuville passed Toyota driver Elfyn Evans for third place (+ 1:03.0). "The last decision was the first stage since the start that suited. The tyres are under a lot of attack here. Apart from the puncture in the morning, it was an almost perfect loop," said WRC third-placed Neuville.

Tyres were a major issue for Evans. Due to two punctures on the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, the two-time season winner and second in the standings lost his third place to Neuville by 13.8 seconds. The tyres on his Toyota were also an issue for three-time 2023 round winner and championship leader Kalle Rovanperä. Defending champion Rovanperä was not satisfied with his fifth place (+ 1:44,7). "I made a big mistake with the soft tyres. They cost me time," admitted Rovanperä, who was followed by his Toyota partner Takamoto Katsuta with a gap of 1:08,0 minutes, 52,8 seconds ahead of hybrid newcomer Grégoire Munster in the Ford Puma Rally1.

Škoda continued to dominate WRC2 with four Fabia RS Rally2 cars. The new WRC2 leader is now Oliver Solberg, 16.7 seconds ahead of Sami Pajari, 31.6 seconds ahead of Gus Greensmith and 38.4 seconds ahead of Nikolai Gryazin.

Standings after 9 of 16 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford 1:47:45,9 2 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 47,8 3 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 1:03,0 4 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:16,8 5 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 1:44,7 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:52,7 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 3:45,5 8 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda + 4:50,5 9 Pajeri/Mäkönen (FIN), Skoda + 5:07,2 10 Heller/Allende (RCH/RA), Ford + 5:17,8

The Rally Chile on ServusTV:

Saturday, 30 September 2023:

15:00 CEST: SS 9 (Maria de las Cruces/28,72 km)*

22:00 CEST: SS 12 (Maria de las Cruces/28,72 km)*

Sunday, 01 October 2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 14 (El Ponen/13,86 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 16 (El Ponen/Power Stage/13,86 km)

Rally Chile on Red Bull TV



Red Bull TV will also accompany the eleventh round of the World Rally Championship in Chile (28 September to 01 October 2023) with live streams. At 03:00 CEST on Friday (29 September), Saturday (30 September) and Sunday (01 October), the highlights of the respective day will be shown on Red Bull TV.