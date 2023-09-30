Ott Tänak in top form as in 2019 in Chile

Ott Tänak starts Sunday's finale of Rally Chile, the third-last round and final gravel event of the World Rally Championship (WRC), as the leader with a comfortable lead.

Saturday in Chile was one of the pleasing highlights of the season for Ott Tänak, not exactly spoilt by luck this year in the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1. With his seven fastest times, he actually built up a comfortable lead of already 58.3 seconds over the strongly performing Teemu Suninen in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 after the six Saturday stages.

"We saved our tyres on the previous stages for this longest decision at the end. That was the right thing to do. We had a very good day," led Sweden's Tänak, who had won the only Chilean WRC edition to date in his 2019 championship-winning Toyota.

The same was true of Teemu Suninen's strong showing in his third hybrid outing of the year. "It was quite difficult at the end. I could literally feel how hard the tyres were working. I tried to take care of them as much as I could. But otherwise everything was okay," Suninen said.

The World Championship team of the South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai, based in Lower Franconia, is on course for two podium finishes. Third place (+ 1:12,2) was secured by third in the standings and Italy winner Thierry Neuville, who had survived a very spectacular accident at the 2019 Chilean WRC debut with almost no damage. "Objectively, everything is OK. However, we drove two stages without a hybrid," Neuville commented.

No championship celebration for Toyota yet

With this outcome, Toyota will have to postpone its possible early manufacturers' title defence until the new Central European Rally at the end of October. To win the title early, Toyota would have had to open up a lead of at least 104 points over Hyundai. But the best-placed Toyota driver so far was two-time season winner Elfyn Evans in fourth (+ 1:22.9), 10.7 seconds behind Neuville but already 1:11.8 minutes ahead of his WRC-leading Toyota partner Kalle Rovanperä.

Championship leader Kalle Rovanperä, who will be celebrating his 23rd birthday on Sunday as the youngest champion ever, will probably have to postpone winning his second title early until at least the penultimate WRC round in Passau, the hub of the new Central European Rally. In 2022, on his 22nd birthday, he won his first WRC crown in New Zealand. His fifth place overall (+ 2:24,0) in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 means he cannot extend his points lead of currently 33 points over his stablemate Evans, who is ranked ahead of him, to the required 60 units. "We fumbled with the tyres on Saturday," admitted three-time season winner Rovanperä, who was followed by Takamoto Katsuta in P6 in the third official Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 with a gap of 1:43.2 minutes.

By the twelfth stage, Belgian Grégoire Munster, competing with a Luxembourg licence, could consider his hybrid debut in the Ford Puma Rally1 a success with P7. On the last Saturday decision, however, he lost more than seven minutes due to a double puncture and dropped out of the Top 10.

Oliver Solberg in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 defended his WRC2 lead 25.3 seconds ahead of Gus Greensmith and 43.9 seconds ahead of Sami Pajari, both also Skoda.

At the Chile finale on Sunday, a double pack with two stages each (= four decisions over just over 54 kilometres on best time) is scheduled until the finish (20:20 hrs MZSE).

Standings after 12 of 16 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford 2:36:16,2 2 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 58,3 3 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 1:12,2 4 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:22,9 5 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 2:24,0 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 4:07,2 7 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda + 6:52,7 8 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Škoda + 7:18,0 9 Pajeri/Mäkönen (FIN), Skoda + 7:36,6 10 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 8:01,1

The Rally Chile on ServusTV:

Saturday, 30 September 2023:

15:00 CEST: SS 9 (Maria de las Cruces/28,72 km)*

22:00 CEST: SS 12 (Maria de las Cruces/28,72 km)*

Sunday, 01 October 2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 14 (El Ponen/13,86 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 16 (El Ponen/Power Stage/13,86 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Rally Chile on Red Bull TV



Red Bull TV will also accompany the eleventh round of the World Rally Championship in Chile (28 September to 01 October 2023) with live streams. At 03:00 CEST on Friday (29 September), Saturday (30 September) and Sunday (01 October), the highlights of the respective day will be shown on Red Bull TV.