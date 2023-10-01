Chile: Tänak again winner, Toyota again champion

As in the debut of the 2019 Rally Chile in the World Championship (WRC), Ott Tänak, this time in the Ford Puma Rally1, put the stamp of superiority on the event. Toyota celebrates early manufacturer's title defence.

This year's World Rally Championship season has been a real rollercoaster for M-Sport Ford. After the down in Greece with Ott Tänak's fourth place in the only Ford Puma Rally1, the Estonian climbed back to the top. Quite superior, the Swedish winner repeated his Chile triumph from 2019 (then in Toyota). In 2019, it was 23.1 seconds to Sébastien Ogier (Citroën), whereas in 2023 it was already 42.1 seconds ahead of WRC third-placed Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. Thierry Neuville ousted his horror accident of 2019 in his second Chilean outing, this time taking the honours in the Chilean spring.

"It's just great to have finally achieved a result like this again here. We don't have a lot of guys, but they did a great job. And Chile was a special place," Tänak said, delighted with his second win of the season and second Chile victory. For Ford, it was the 94th WRC overall. To what extent his 19th overall victory could influence the thoughts of leaving M-Sport that have been rumoured against him, Tänak did not give any information.

"I took it easy on my tyres for the final stage. The rally was an eventful event for us to be honest," Neuville led.

His part-time teammate Teemu Suninen was in second place until the penultimate stage, then he ran out of road on the 15th stage and ended up rallying off the gravel road just before the finish. Neuville: "It's a shame what happened to Teemu. He drove a great rally." Already on the first special stage, the WRC team of Hyundai operating in Alzenau in Lower Franconia lost Esapekka Lappi also due to an accident. There, Emil Lindholm, 2022 WRC2 title winner, also had to announce retirement in P19 after an accident with the Hyundai i20 Rally2. That left Neuville in the only Hyundai i20 Rally1 to finish.

Neuville as the only points scorer for Hyundai and third and fourth place finishes from Evans and Rovanperä were enough for champion Toyota to successfully defend their title early.

The title race has become exciting again thanks to Tänak for the two remaining rounds. Instead of a possible early championship celebration, things have become a little tighter again at the top of the standings for the defending champion. Rovanperä had to forgo his birthday present of an early title defence on his 23rd special day (1 October) and now travels to the new Central Europe Rally, the penultimate stop of the season at the end of October, with 223 points and only 31 points, previously 33, on team-mate Evans. "This was indeed not the best weekend for us. The weekend was difficult right from the start and the tyre choice was not the best," admitted Rovanperä, who was followed by Takamoto Katsuta in the third official Toyota with a gap of 2:30,5 minutes.

In WRC2, the entire podium went to Škoda drivers. Oliver Solberg won again in the Fabia RS Rally2, this time 25.8 seconds ahead of Gus Greensmith and 1:02.1 minutes ahead of Sami Pajari. "For me, the championship is over. It's been a long year, but it's been fun driving," said Solberg. With fourth category position (+ 1:35,4) Yohan Rossel in the Citroën C3 Rally2 maintained his second place in the standings, four points behind Škoda driver Andreas Mikkelsen, who decided not to start.

The Chilean organiser made every effort to organise a good WRC round. This time the stages, most of them new, were a bit more selective and challenging than at the premiere in 2019. Criticism was largely absent. However, the Rally Chile with countless spectators helped to better represent the economically and politically troubled country.

Final standings after 16 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford 3:06:38,1 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 42,1 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:06,9 4 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 2:11,0 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 4:41,5 6 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda + 8:18,5 7 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Škoda + 8:44,3 8 Pajeri/Mäkönen (FIN), Skoda + 9:20,6 9 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 9:53,9 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (ANA), Skoda + 10:08,2

Drivers' Championship standings after 11 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 217 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 186 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 155 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 146 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 99 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 77 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33