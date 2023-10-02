Chile: Light and strong shadow at Hyundai

The Belgian Hyundai crew secured three fastest times on the final day of an eventful round of the 2023 WRC season. Their Finnish teammates Teemu Suninen/Mikko Markkula disappointingly retired on the penultimate stage of the rally after a promising performance. Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm crashed already on the first decision.

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydeaghe secured a podium finish for Hyundai Motorsport after the second edition of Rally Chile, the 11th round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). The Belgians inherited second place from Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula after the Finn retired from the race on the penultimate stage.

There were two challenging and technical stages on Sunday: Las Pataguas (SS13/15, 13,20 km) and El Poñen (SS14/16, 13,86 km). The new stages were no less demanding than the previous ones, as the fast, narrow roads left no room for error.

The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team had the perfect start into the final day. With one eye on Elfyn Evans behind and the other on closing the gap to their teammates in second place, Neuville and Wydaeghe were in strong form. They found the rhythm on SS13 Las Pataguas 1 that extended their lead to 15.7 seconds and reduced the gap to Suninen/Markkula to under ten. The Finns were not far behind and their own committed performance secured a one-two finish for Hyundai Motorsport on the stage.

Attention then turned to SS14 El Poñen 1, a dress rehearsal for the event's Power Stage. Neuville was again at the top of the standings, while the battle for second place was heating up. Suninen was initially ahead of his teammate at the first intermediate stage, but lost time due to some slips while driving at the limit. It was another one-two on the stage and the gap between them was only 6.7 seconds before the start of the service.

Unfortunately, disaster then struck. While Neuville took his third consecutive best time on the day, Suninen clipped a tree stump seven kilometres into Pataguas SS15. The damage to their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid meant they could not continue, bringing a heartbreaking end to a promising weekend for the Finnish crew.

Neuville/Wydaeghe ended an eventful weekend with the third fastest time in the Power Stage and picked up another three championship points, while the final shone with their seventh podium of the season.

Neuville said, "It was a tough weekend for us. Unfortunately two of our cars retired and I feel sorry for both of them - especially Teemu who had given a great event. We all know how cruel rallying can be and we saw it in the previous event in Greece. We had a job to do this weekend and we did our best despite our problems. We kept fighting and trying to maintain our position and move up to second place, and now we have scored good points. It's a shame that the manufacturers' championship is over, but it's nice to be back on the podium in second. We are happy with that."

Suninen said, "I want to say a big thank you to the team. It was a great rally and a nice fight with Thierry, but unfortunately our hard work ended because of a very small mistake. I was just a few centimetres too far inside and hit a tree stump and it was game over. Fortunately, we are unhurt. I'm very sorry for the whole team that we didn't manage to bring home the podium for them this weekend. We hope we can do that in a couple of weeks at the Central European Rally."

Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul said, "First of all, congratulations to Toyota for winning the manufacturers' title today. They absolutely deserved it and it serves as inspiration for what we need to achieve over the winter to be fit again next year. For our part, we put in another strong performance in Chile. Thierry and Teemu did very well over the weekend and the team made some great decisions when the tyre situation became difficult. However, there were also some very disappointing moments when Esapekka dropped out in the first kilometres and Teemu in the last kilometres of the rally. Eliminating mistakes and improving our overall consistency must be our top priority heading into the final two rallies of the season." (Hyundai)

Final standings after 16 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford 3:06:38,1 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 42,1 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:06,9 4 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 2:11,0 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 4:41,5 6 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda + 8:18,5 7 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Škoda + 8:44,3 8 Pajeri/Mäkönen (FIN), Skoda + 9:20,6 9 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 9:53,9 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (ANA), Skoda + 10:08,2

Drivers' Championship standings after 11 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 217 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 186 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 155 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 146 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 99 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 77 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33