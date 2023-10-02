Ott Tänak triumphs again in Chile

It is the Estonian crew's second WRC win in a Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 car and also their second victory in Chile, making it two consecutive winners and unbeaten in the country.

Rally Chile featured a unique and challenging set of stages that many teams described as true driver's circuits, where man and machine had to work in perfect sync to get the full ounce of performance out of their cars. Tänak and the M-Sport team did just that from the start, setting the first fastest time on the opening stage of the rally and thus seizing the initiative in the fight for victory. A couple of times in the top three followed, with Tänak briefly losing the lead, but on the fifth decision of the rally he regained his advantage and secured it with another best time. There was another best time on the final decision of the day, which meant Tänak and Järveoja would return to Concepcion Service Park with the overnight lead.

Saturday's tracks were the toughest of the rally, with a rough surface that shredded the tyres of the entire Rally1 field. This meant that the round would be a battle for speed and tactics. Tänak was the only driver with four hard and two soft tyres. His decision paid off as his rivals faltered and Tänak left the ninth stage with a gigantic lead of 47.8 seconds. He seemed uncatchable at the top. The afternoon session was no different as the teams set off to repeat the difficult loop. Although everyone now had the same tyres, Tänak remained clearly in front, managing his lead, setting two more fastest times and finishing the day almost a minute ahead of the field.

On Sunday, four stages stood between the Estonian and his first win in almost six months, a result everyone at M-Sport was desperately hoping for. Tänak drove with precision and consistent pace, reaching the start line of the Power Stage with a 44-second lead. In a calm and competitive time, he finished fourth on the Power Stage and secured a hard-fought, well-deserved victory that everyone at M-Sport could be proud of.

Tänak's teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet opened the rally with a fourth fastest time, followed by a third place on the second stage of the Rally Chile, and had the fight for the podium in his sights. The Frenchman set the fastest split times until a miscommunication in the car led to the crew going off the road in dramatic fashion and abandoning the rally. A tough end for the young Frenchman after what seemed to be such a positive start.

Alberto Heller celebrated a dream Rally1 debut at his home rally. Thousands of fans flocked to the celebratory start in Los Angeles to see the Chilean at the start. Heller approached the rally with enthusiasm and courage and had to fight until the end on Saturday to repair his car in dramatic circumstances. He had to abandon in the middle of the media zone, just a few metres from the technical zone check-in, after exceeding the time limit. He was able to restart on Sunday and finish the rally. Heller's pace improved over the course of the weekend and he has hinted that Rally Chile could be just the beginning of his love affair with the Puma Hybrid Rally1.

Gregoire Munster had a busy weekend in Chile as he worked his way to the top of the leaderboard in the most powerful rally cars in WRC history. After holding a consistent seventh place overall for most of the rally, the number 13 car eventually finished 13th overall after losing over eight minutes on the final stage on Saturday. Munster and his team will also compete in the Central Europe Rally at the end of October.

Richard Millener, Head of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, said, "The team has had a difficult few months and everyone has been working hard to get another win. I'm really pleased that it paid off for them all this weekend. Their determination and passion really helped us to give Ott and Martin what they needed to secure first place on the podium. Without them, of course, we wouldn't have been able to do it, so hats off to them for their fantastic display of speed and skill. Ott is definitely still showing that he belongs to the best in the world. It takes a long time to get to Chile, but it was definitely worth it! Memories were made here this weekend that none of us will soon forget."

Ott Tänak, winner of Rally Chile 2023, said, "It's definitely nice to have a positive result of a week after what felt like a long time. All in all, it's definitely pretty close to a perfect weekend. It seemed somehow very different from what we normally have to do. It wasn't too much about pure performance at all, it was a lot about management and getting through the loop, it was a different kind of challenge. That positive vibe is always helpful and I'm sure it was a great week for the team." (M-Sport)

Final standings after 16 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford 3:06:38,1 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 42,1 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:06,9 4 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 2:11,0 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 4:41,5 6 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda + 8:18,5 7 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Škoda + 8:44,3 8 Pajeri/Mäkönen (FIN), Skoda + 9:20,6 9 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 9:53,9 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (ANA), Skoda + 10:08,2

Drivers' Championship standings after 11 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 217 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 186 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 155 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 146 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 99 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 77 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33