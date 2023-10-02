Toyota manufacturer champion for the seventh time

Elfyn Evans secured a podium finish on the final day of the rally in third place, just ahead of his teammates Kalle Rovanperä and Takamoto Katsuta.

Together with Rovanperä and Evans' one-two on the power stage at the end of the rally, securing the maximum available bonus points for the team, this was enough to secure the manufacturers' title with two rounds to go. It is the fourth time and third consecutive year that TGR-WRT has won the title since its inception, and it is the seventh manufacturers' title Toyota has won since 1993.

TGR-WRT is now also guaranteed the drivers' and co-drivers' championship for the fifth year in a row. The efforts of Rovanperä and Evans on the Power Stage ensure that only they and their respective navigators Jonne Halttunen and Scott Martin can win this year's titles. Rovanperä and Halttunen lead Evans and Martin by 31 points with 60 points remaining from the last two events.

The return to Chile for the first time since 2019 was anything but straightforward, offering teams and drivers not only a large number of new roads but also very different conditions as the event was now held in spring instead of autumn.

Evans was in the running to win the rally before he and his teammates suffered unexpected tyre wear on extremely rough tracks on Saturday. He continued to push for a podium finish and was rewarded when, in Sunday's penultimate test, Teemu Suninen (Hyundai) was caught out by the difficult roads ahead of him.

Leading the standings, Rovanperä had lost more time on Friday after having to go first on roads that were much drier and looser than four years ago. But on the day of his 23rd birthday, he bounced back with his sixth Power Stage win of the season, losing only two points to Evans.

Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston - who contributed to the manufacturers' title success after moving up to TGR-WRT's main line-up this year to share a car with Sebastien Ogier and Vincent Landais - ensured all three of the team's cars finished in the top five at the end of a challenging weekend.

Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal): "I am really happy with the end of this rally for us. It wasn't the easiest because Saturday was a really challenging day and we thought on Sunday morning that it would be difficult to get on the podium. But it shows that in rallying you just have to be patient and hang in there until the end, because there can always be surprises. I am really proud of the team and the crews for all the work we have done during the season. With two rounds to go in the season, we have won the manufacturers' title as TGR-WRT at the earliest. The competition is fierce and the cars are close, but I think we made the difference with our reliability and the trouble-free targeting of the cars, as we managed to do here. Now we're excited to see which of our two teams fighting for the drivers' and co-drivers' titles will come out on top in the final two rounds."

Defending champion and birthday boy Kalle Rovanperä: "It feels good to have helped the team secure the manufacturers' title. To confirm that here in Chile with two rounds to go is a great achievement and feels really good. It wasn't the easiest weekend for us as we were a bit handicapped with the grid position on Friday and didn't make the best decisions on Saturday. Today it was still difficult as there was quite a lot of street cleaning even on the second run. But we had a good plan to save the tyres and go full throttle on the Power Stage. The fast time came and showed we had the speed and it was good to get those points."

Championship runner-up and title contender Elfyn Evans: "Overall the weekend was maybe not what we had hoped for and I think there was potential for more. We didn't quite get it right this time, although we had good speed at times. But I think we can be relatively happy with our final result, a podium. The best news is that the team won the manufacturers' title. It's an honour to be part of the team and it's great to reward everyone for their hard work. In the drivers' championship, we probably had to close the gap on Kalle a bit more this weekend, but at least the fight is still alive."

Takamoto Katsuta: "It was a very challenging weekend, but I would like to congratulate everyone in the team for winning the manufacturers' title. There are so many people who do such great work during the season. A big thank you goes out to all of them because we are always happy to drive such a strong and fast car. The stages here in Chile this weekend were beautiful but very difficult. On Friday afternoon I felt quite good, but then on Saturday we had big problems with the aggressive surface. It wasn't easy, but we got an idea of how to improve for the future, so it was a good experience." (Toyota)

Final standings after 16 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford 3:06:38,1 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 42,1 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 1:06,9 4 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 2:11,0 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 4:41,5 6 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda + 8:18,5 7 Greensmith/Andersson (GB/S), Škoda + 8:44,3 8 Pajeri/Mäkönen (FIN), Skoda + 9:20,6 9 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 9:53,9 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (ANA), Skoda + 10:08,2

Drivers' Championship standings after 11 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 217 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 186 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 155 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 146 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 99 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 77 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33