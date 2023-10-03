Tänak surprises in Chile: return to Hyundai 2024

As in 2022 in Spain, when Ott Tänak declared his surprise switch from Hyundai to M-Sport Ford for 2023, now in Chile the South America winner announces the 2024 reverse switch from M-Sport back to Hyundai.

Ott Tänak will return to drive for Hyundai Motorsport next season. The 2019 World Rally Champion, double winner in Chile in 2019 and 2023, has reached an agreement with the Alzenau-based team and will return to partner Thierry Neuville next year. Tänak left Hyundai at the end of last year for a single season with the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team. He is now making that journey in reverse. This is not the first time the Estonian star has rocked the service park with a change. The jump from Toyota to Hyundai was a story revealed the weekend he won his world title behind the wheel of a Yaris WRC. He did the same in 2022 in Spain with his switch to M-Sport Ford.

Ironically, this latest move follows a sensational one in the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid in Chile. Tänak's decision to return to Hyundai will cause a stir in the sport: his three-year stint aboard an i20 yielded just five wins, one fewer than the six he claimed with Toyota in his title-winning season. According to DirtFish, recent changes in Hyundai Motorsport's management were the reason for his decision to return to Alzenau in Lower Franconia, the headquarters of Hyundai Motorsport, like Cyril Abiteboul as the new team principal and FX Demaison as the new technical director.

Speaking to Belgian media outlet RTBF, Neuville admitted he was looking forward to the return of the driver he considered his toughest teammate. Neuville said, "We need to strengthen the team. He will probably come back with the knowledge of another competitive car and that can only help. I always said it: he was the toughest teammate to beat. It was a reference for me, it gave me the opportunity to surpass myself from time to time."

Neuville spoke more about a possible rivalry within the team and said he had confidence in the team's management. He added: "Even if the team cooperation wasn't always easy, with Cyril Abiteboul at the helm, he will play the game and be a good teammate."

Neither M-Sport Ford nor Hyundai Motorsport have confirmed the move yet.