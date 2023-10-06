Rally director Dinzinger: Everything ready for World Rally Championship

Preparations for the Central Europe Rally, penultimate round of the World Championship from 26 to 29 October', are going according to plan, World Rally Champion could already ascend to the throne in Passau.

When the World Rally Championship comes to Bavaria, Austria and the Czech Republic from 26 to 29 October, rally director Andreas Dinzinger (44) will be pulling all the strings. The man from Waidhofen is the head of an international team of experienced rally organisers, who combine some of the most beautiful routes of the respective regions into a fantastic motorsport festival for the Central Europe Rally. Over 300 km, the drivers of the fascinating WRC cars will fight for the best time and possibly even crown their world champion at the end. For the organisers of the penultimate WRC round in 2023, this would be the icing on the cake after an intensive planning and organisation marathon. In this interview, the rally director gives an overview of the status of the planning and looks ahead to the event.

After a long preparation, the Central Europe Rally is slowly entering the decisive phase. What do you have to deal with as rally director these days?

Andreas Dinzinger: "After the organisational framework has been in place for quite some time, we are now starting to turn the planning into reality. At the moment, the last stewards are being assigned to their positions on the route, trained once again and prepared for the special features of a WRC rally. We are also working on the distribution of the material. In the end, a good 1,700 marshals will be on duty at the 18 special stages. Of course, they have to have a lot of things at hand, from barrier tape to whistles and sweeping brushes, when the time comes. If you take into account that, including the helpers in the surrounding area, around 2,400 people will be on duty at the special stages, it's easy to imagine that we're facing quite a challenge in terms of logistics."

Are the preparations on schedule or are there any changes compared to the original ideas?

Andreas Dinzinger: "Of course we have tried to work through the really important points as early as possible. This includes, for example, the necessary approval procedures, which are all done or in the final phase. We are also on schedule with the routes, the material planning and everything that is necessary for a WRC-level rally. The scheduling of the sports officials is a mammoth task, but we will solve it in the best possible way. However, we have already identified potential for improvement in the coming years. Apart from that, there are of course always little things that have to be adjusted - for example, because scheduled officials have to cancel at short notice or because local conditions change: After all, we are driving through an agricultural region where a new pile of logs can "appear" next to a WP overnight, so to speak. Such potential danger spots have to be additionally secured - but of course we are also prepared for that.

The route through three European countries plays an important role in the concept of the Central Europe Rally. How does the cooperation work in the international team that is needed for this?

Andreas Dinzinger: "The idea of an international rally was at the core of our concept from the very beginning and immediately generated enthusiasm. In practice, this concept has special features. Of course, on the one hand there is additional effort because, for example, we have to observe the different approval procedures in three European countries. But of course we also combine the forces of experienced rally organisers and the most beautiful rally routes in the three regions. In addition, with this special form of organisation, we commit ourselves to the idea of international cooperation - especially nowadays, we also want to send a signal that friendship and cooperation across borders are enriching."

To be able to complete the many different special stages, cooperation with numerous decision-makers is certainly necessary?

Andreas Dinzinger: "Yes! And we are very happy that we have met with open doors and open ears almost everywhere. But of course it was a long and very, very time-consuming process until we had reached an agreement with really all those responsible in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. From the local mayor and council to the districts and counties to the level of the federal states, we had many discussions and had to go through approval procedures. In addition, of course, there was the cooperation with the regulatory authorities, police, fire brigades, relief and rescue services: we experienced great cooperation across the board."

What can the visitors at the Central Europe Rally particularly look forward to? Are there any special features that the guests should know about?

Andreas Dinzinger: "First of all, really challenging special stages, where we have arranged the most beautiful points for the spectators in such a way that they can experience an all-round successful rally visit, from the approach and parking up to the view of the action. It will be a big challenge for the teams and pilots because practically no pilot has driven the tracks before and there are also different track characteristics in the three countries. The weather can also become a challenge of its own: In late October, it can of course get wet and slippery due to the leaves, which makes the tracks even more selective. I'm looking forward to the battle between the best rally drivers in the world."

And what are you looking forward to as rally director?

Andreas Dinzinger: "For the organisers, the Central Europe Rally means that the WRC is on their own doorstep. We are proud to show our beautiful landscapes all over the world, offer the start in world-famous Prague and the service park in beautiful Passau. It is not for nothing that we are a holiday region with excellent tourist facilities! Moreover, we are the penultimate round of the WRC season, and the World Rally Champion could already be crowned here. That would be the best thing for me personally.