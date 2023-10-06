Entry list of the Central Europe Rally published

The fans have been waiting for this for a long time, and now the time has come: The entry list for the 2023 Central European Rally is finally official. It shows 68 teams, which will be joined by the teams from the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup, so that well over 70 rally cars will be racing across the special stages. The focus of interest on the stages in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic will naturally be the title fight, because the world champion could already be crowned at the premiere of the new event.

WRC leader Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) has all the aces in his hand, as he leads by 217 points before this penultimate round of the season, ahead of brand colleague Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai. But the WRC2 category, which promises a hot dance with more than 30 entries, will also be exciting. Strong national teams also want to give the WRC teams a close fight for the best times on the 18 special stages on home terrain. In short: Everything is coming together that is necessary for an exciting rally weekend. The entry list is now available online on the official homepage at www.centraleuropeanrally.eu.

Besides the Finnish WRC leader, several others are vying for victory at the premiere of the Central European Rally in the WRC calendar. Team-mate Elfyn Evans, for example: "The fact that we won the last asphalt round in Croatia shows that we have to be on the cards," says the Briton. "I hope the conditions and the tracks will be similar." However, like all the other WRC drivers, he is entering uncharted territory. "To be honest, I have no idea what to expect," says Evans.

And it won't just be him and his Rally1 colleagues who will be feeling the same way; most of the WRC2 drivers probably have no idea (yet) about the selective asphalt stages in the heart of Europe. Maybe an advantage for the drivers from Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic? There are quite a few of them on the entry list: Enough material, then, to pass the time until the Central Europe Rally with technical discussions about chances and favourites. (CER)

Route

Entry list