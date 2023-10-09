Star parade again at Rallylegend in San Marino

The event in San Marino is always a must for every rally fan, and 2023 is no different, the tried and tested combination in the dwarf state: drivers and the cars, both are the stars.

180 vehicles are registered for the event from 12 to 15 October. However - one name is missing from the celebrity line-up: Craig Breen. The Irishman would have been at Rallylegend as usual. The Irishman, who was killed in a test accident in Croatia, drove a Subaru Impreza 555 at the event a few years ago and would have loved to do the same at this annual event. No one would have been able to lead the world like Craig through the dynamic history lesson, which in rallying is akin to a royal garden party.

And this year the list of royalty is never ending, with Juha Kankkunen, Miki Biasion, François Delecour and the McRae family topping the celebrity list. There are so many reasons to look forward to the event from 12 to 15 October. Did anyone drive the Lancia Delta Integrale Andrea Aghini to victory in the 1992 Sanremo Rally? A former BMW M3 in Marc Duez Bastos livery or a couple of Stratos - one of which remains in Bernard Darniche's original livery.

And then st there's the Best Impreza clan - a brilliant modern interpretation of the classic 555. Hollie McRae will be hosting the talk show in the rally village on Friday afternoon, with the Italian-made Subaru taking centre stage. Once Hollie has stopped talking, she will climb into an original Impreza 555 and take her grandad Jimmy McRae with her. Her cousin Max and Uncle Alister won't be far behind, making their way through the hills in other magnificent Subaru.

All this is, of course, just an appetiser for a main course served up by another of the sport's great historians, Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala. The Finn will have his brightest smile on his lips when he arrives in Bologna and heads south-east on the E45 towards the mecca that is Rallylegend Rally Village. He is also driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on tarmac for the first time.

He energetically contradicts the claim that he has already tested the Toyota on asphalt: "I haven't done anything at all! We won't be contesting the shakedown, so I'm going straight to the first stage on Thursday evening. I'm sure it will be good: Don't worry. It's fine, we're not taking any time so I can just feel the car and enjoy it without any pressure. It's all about enjoying it."

After much deliberation, only Latvala is travelling this time - leaving his collection of stunning Toyota Celicas at home.

"I thought about bringing the cars," he said, "but I'm quite committed and busy with the Rally1 car. I just don't have time to drive it, and there's no Kalle Rovanperä driving it this time - he's in Japan." Speaking about Rallylegend, Latvala added: "It's a really nice event, it's great to be there. It's a great opportunity to see some great cars, meet some fans and some really nice people and of course it's a chance to drive Rally1 - it always makes you smile."

Toyota is not alone in launching a more modern car, with Hyundai's Dani Sordo driving a Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC. The Spaniard smiled, "I'm really happy to be part of Rallylegend this year, it's a great event with so many fans and such a cool atmosphere! We will be there to give the spectators a good show with the WRC Plus, enjoy the event and support our partner Pirelli and its guests. There won't be any competition for me as I won't be competing in the full rally itself, but it will be all about the fun and enjoyment and making sure the people who ride with me in the car have a smile on their faces."

Driving or not, Rallylegend always leaves a smile on your face.

Rallylegend 2023