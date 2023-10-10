Poland back in the World Rally Championship in 2024 - for the fourth time

The Rally Poland, the second oldest rally in the world after the Rally Monte Carlo, is something of a stand-up in the World Championship. In 1973, it was included for the first time in the FIA World Cup, which at that time was only held for brands. In 2009, it made its debut in the World Championship for drivers and manufacturers. But only for one year after safety concerns. In 2014 it replaced the Greek Rally Acropolis and left the premier class again in 2017.

Poland was already announced for 2024, but the event confirmed its inclusion in the WRC calendar on Monday with a social media announcement. The rally is scheduled to be held from 27 to 30 June 2024.

Since Poland was dropped from the WRC schedule six years ago, mainly again for safety and spectator control reasons, it has been one of the most important events in the European Rally Championship (ERC) - as it was before it joined the WRC in 2014. During its four years as a WRC round from 2014 to 2017, it was won twice by Sébastien Ogier, once each by Andreas Mikkelsen and Thierry Neuville.

Poland will be one of three high-speed gravel events in the Baltics next season, while Latvia - also an ERC round in 2023 - will gain WRC status ahead of Rally Finland in August. The full calendar for 2024 has yet to be announced, but will be revealed at the latest at the next FIA World Council meeting on 19 October.