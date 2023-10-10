Extensive guidance system at Central Europe Rally

The Central Europe Rally, penultimate round of the World Championship from 26 to 29 October, is preparing at full speed for thousands of fans from all over the world who will not want to miss the penultimate round in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season calendar. A comprehensive spectator guidance concept is designed to provide visitors with maximum action and motorsport fascination, while at the same time meeting the high demands of a sustainable event. At each of the 18 special stages, which are on the programme of the new WRC rally between Thursday and Sunday, there will be several spectator points, which will not only offer a good view of the action, but in many places also an infrastructure that will allow for an entertaining and comfortable visit. And even upon arrival, visitors will be welcomed with open arms: A highly visible guidance system, which assigns each SS its own colour, facilitates orientation in the rally region. Details on the individual spectator zones can be found on the event homepage centraleuropeanrally.eu.

A major focus of the organisers of the Central European Rally is the guidance of the spectator flows. The way to each spectator point is clearly signposted, and the colour of the signs indicates which stage is being approached. Of course, the route does not end somewhere along the route, but at the parking areas, from where the spectators can continue on foot. Depending on the region and the effort required to operate the parking facilities, a small fee of two to five euros is charged - as the Czech Republic is not part of the euro zone, parking spaces at the WPs there can also be purchased in advance. They are available (for a uniform five euros) in the online ticket shop of the Central European Rally .

Traffic relief: The visitors can help out

The beautiful landscape of the event region with its hills and forests means that the traffic routing for spectator traffic has to be planned very carefully. This also applies to the parking areas. Some on-demand parking spaces are on unpaved meadows, which cannot be used in case of excessive rainfall and will be replaced by alternative areas. Where parking is further away, shuttle buses are sometimes used for feeder traffic. In order to avoid overflowing scarce parking spaces and having to block access to spectator points, the organisers call on visitors to cooperate: Carpooling is not only an important component in the event's sustainability efforts because it reduces CO2 pollution. It also helps to reduce traffic jams in the rally area. With the app ADAC Pendlernetz (at pendlernetz.de), visitors can easily find like-minded people to share the car and the rally experience. Special bonus: Those who head for the car parks with at least four people in the vehicle will receive raffle tickets in the number of occupants and take part in a raffle with attractive prizes to be won every day.

Extensive service at most official spectator points

From the visitor car parks, fans can walk to the spectator points - although the way is usually not far. At each stage, there are various points to visit, the number of which naturally varies according to local conditions. Wherever a spectator point is set up, visitors can rely on services. You will find great locations with a good view of the action on the track practically everywhere. Catering stands take care of the catering, sometimes a speaker moderates the action for the guests. At some spectator hotspots there are even large LED screens offering further information and entertainment. There is also a well thought-out waste management system and sanitary blocks throughout. Both are part of the sustainability efforts of the Central Europe Rally e, as they reduce the environmental impact of the rally and its visitors.

Rally pleasure for all

Another concern of the Central European Rally is to open the doors wide for visitors with disabilities. Therefore, at every special stage there will be at least one spectator point with seats suitable for guests with reduced mobility. There are not only spectator positions suitable for wheelchairs. The car park management is also prepared and directs affected guests to the places reserved for them. In addition, a wheelchair-suitable sanitary block is also set up on site in each case.

Campers welcome

Visitors with campers are also in good hands in the rally region, as they will find a number of suitable campsites with full facilities in the near and far surroundings. A list of operators and contacts will soon be available on the event's homepage. In the immediate vicinity of the special stages there are also a few additional camping areas. However, due to the local conditions, these are few and far between, so it is advisable to use the permanent campsites with their better facilities.