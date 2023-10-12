Strong line-up at the Central Europe Rally

The entire world's top rally drivers, including eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier, will come to the new event in the border triangle of Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship.

Title decisions in the WRC Drivers' Championship and the WRC2 category possible.

All information on the highlights of the entry list at http://www.centraleuropeanrally.eu. The entry list for the Central Europe Rally (26 to 29 October 2023) offers plenty of fuel. At the new round of the World Rally Championship in Central Europe, 68 teams will start. The world's elite of rally drivers will fight in the border triangle of Germany-Austria-Czech Republic to set the course in the drivers' world championship, but other sporting decisions could also already be made. It should be an extremely exciting affair when the 68 teams start the 18 special stages.

The factory teams of Toyota, Hyundai and Ford (M-Sport) are at the top of the list and will decide the overall victory at the twelfth round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) among themselves. The majority is in the WRC2 category with 32 participants. The crews come from 23 nations, with co-hosts Germany and the Czech Republic providing the largest contingents. Teams from Japan, Paraguay and Taiwan have the longest journeys to the WRC round between Prague and Passau.

Toyota Gazoo Racing, already established as one-make world champions since the last Rally Chile, will be represented by defending champion Kalle Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen (both Finland), Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin from Great Britain and the Japanese-Irish duo Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston. A fourth Toyota GR Yaris will be driven by eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier, who will be read the "prayer book" by his French compatriot Vincent Landais.

The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team will send three Hyundai i20 Rally1s for the teams of Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe from Belgium and the Finns Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm and Teemu Suninen/Mikko Markkula. And the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team is preparing three Ford Puma Rally1s for Estonians Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja as well as Pierre-Louis Loubet/Nicola Gilsoul (France/Belgium) and Grégoire Munster/Louis Louka (Luxembourg/Belgium).

All cars of the works teams (RC1 class) are equipped with a state-of-the-art hybrid drive. This combines a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine (around 380 hp) with an electric motor, which provides an additional 135 hp for a short time or can be used independently, for example, when driving through towns. The all-wheel drive and the sequentially shifted six-speed gearbox function purely mechanically; electronic driving aids are prohibited.

Toyota-internal title duel

The two Toyota works drivers Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans will duel for the drivers' title. Rovanperä, last season's youngest ever world champion at the age of 22, currently leads the overall standings by 31 points with two rallies to go. With a maximum of 30 points per WRC round, the Finn will definitely keep his lead in the standings until the season finale in Japan (16 to 19 November 2023). However, he can also secure his second title at the Central European Rally.

"I like new rallies and new challenges. Given my lead in the standings, I can take a bit more risk at the Central Europe Rally and go for the win, which of course suits me. A concentrated route inspection is the basis for success. I am really excited about what awaits us", Rovanperä looks ahead. Team mate Evans relies on his asphalt qualities. "The fact that we won the last asphalt race in Croatia shows that we have to be on the cards," the Welshman is optimistic. "I find the three-country concept exciting. I'm hoping for a good mix between narrow, twisty and fast tracks."

Hyundai spearhead Thierry Neuville and Ford driver Ott Tänak, who just scored his second win of the season in Chile, also still have a mathematical chance of finishing second overall. "The special thing about the Central Europe Rally is that the WRC is as good as decided and almost all the works drivers will be going for the win. So, depending on the weather conditions, there could also be some very special decisions when it comes to tyre choice. No question: This will be a particularly exciting rally," Neuville is sure. "Basically, I think it's good when the same rallies and routes are not always on the agenda," Tänak welcomes the German-Austrian-Czech newcomer to the WRC calendar.

Higher mathematics in WRC2

The title decision in the WRC2 category is still open. In this second league of the World Rally Championship, production-based vehicles with 1.6-litre turbo petrol engines (around 295 hp) and mechanical four-wheel drive are used. All championship candidates have submitted their entries for the Central Europe Rally. The leader of the standings is the Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen, who will compete in the Škoda of the Toksport WRT team based near the Nürburgring. His British Toksport team-mate Gus Greensmith and the French Citroën driver Yohan Rossel from Team PH Sport can still pose a threat to him.

Mikkelsen could prematurely take the crown of WRC2 champion for the second time at the Central Europe Rally. The current standings do not give enough information about his chances. In WRC2, only the best six results from a maximum of seven rallies are counted. Mikkelsen has built up his narrow lead over Rossel (four points) and Greensmith (nine points) in five rallies. His two pursuers have already completed six WRC rounds each. So, if necessary, Mikkelsen could be the only one of this trio to score points at the finale in Japan.

The top drivers in WRC2 also include newly crowned Austrian national champion Simon Wagner (Škoda), Czech local hero Erik Cais (Škoda), Finns Emil Lindholm (Hyundai) and Sami Pajari (Škoda), Poles Kajetan Kajetanowicz and Miko Marczyk (both Škoda), Adrien Fourmaux (Ford) and Nicolas Ciamin (Škoda) from France as well as Nikolay Gryazin (Škoda), who will start under a neutral flag.

Gryazin and Kajetanowicz also have hopes of winning the title in the WRC2 Challenge sub-category, in which Pajari currently leads. In the team classification of WRC2, the decision will probably be made between Toksport (Škoda) and M-Sport Ford.

Armin Kremer with title chances in WRC Masters Cup

Among others, former European Rally Champion Armin Kremer will represent the German colours at the Central Europe Rally. With daughter Ella as his co-driver, the entrepreneur from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is hunting for the title in the WRC Masters Cup, which is reserved for drivers over 50 years of age, in the Škoda of Team Baumschlager Rallye+Racing. "I did win the Šumava Rally in the Czech Republic once about 20 years ago. But the Central Europe Rally is completely new for me, that's what makes it so exciting. With a class win I would be back in the race for the WRC Masters Cup", Kremer describes his ambitions. Austrian Johannes Keferböck (Škoda) also has a mathematical chance of winning the title. Championship leader Alexander Villanueva (Škoda) from Spain, however, is not at the start.

Diversity of brands in the classes

The rest of the starting field is made up of teams fielding vehicles in the RC3 (around 260 hp, four-wheel drive) and RC4 (around 215 hp, front-wheel drive) classes as well as rally-ready sports cars in the RGT class. The spectrum ranges from Porsche 911 GT3 , Alpine A110 and Abarth 124 Rally to Renault Clio and Ford Fiesta to Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa. The WRC field is complemented by about a dozen participants of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup. The one-make cup will contest its season finale on selected special stages of the Central Europe Rally. The complete entry list is available on the official homepage centraleuropeanrally.eu.