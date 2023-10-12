Safety first at the Central Europe Rally

Spectators are encouraged to contribute to the safety efforts. Already one week before the rally, the stages are set up. Rallying is played on an open stage - this also applies to the latest round in the WRC calendar as the premier class of the spectacular discipline. To ensure that the action at the Central Europe Rally from 26 to 29 October is safe for all participants, a large and international team has been working on the safety concept for the 18 special stages and along the 1,650-kilometre route for a year now.

In order to make the countless details a reality in the end, Andreas Spannbauer, the head of track safety, can rely on a team of almost 2,500 people who do everything to make the event as safe as possible for spectators, participants and helpers. However, unlike on permanent race tracks, the cooperation of the spectators is traditionally particularly important. Their behaviour contributes to the realisation of the concept and the smooth running of the event.

Rallying takes place where normal road traffic normally flows. In order to experience a safe rally on these routes - which are of course used with special permission from the authorities - everyone's help is required. "A rally cannot take place without responsible spectators," knows Andreas Spannbauer, the head of route safety. For example, rally fans who enter the marked exclusion zones or stay in other unsafe positions can cause a stage to be held or even cancelled.

Therefore, the important appeal to all fans is: Act as an individual with responsibility so that the rally works well for everyone. In addition to using the designated spectator zones, this also includes consciously choosing safe locations everywhere - for example, elevated positions outside of dangerous areas and with a safe distance to the stage. No-go areas are especially the outsides of bends as well as the funnel-shaped area behind jumps.

Visitors are also called upon to preserve the rally culture

Again and again, there are fans who deliberately choose their location outside the spectator points. However, the urgent appeal of the organisers is to stick to the rules of the game in order to fully enjoy the spectacular WRC show. "A rally takes place in open terrain," says Andreas Spannbauer. "However, our request to all visitors is to use the designated spectator zones. We set these up at great expense to allow maximum rally enjoyment in a safe and comfortable environment."

And of course, the spectator points will not only serve the interests of the visitors. For example, protected biotopes are left out and spectator guidance is chosen in such a way that residents living near the tracks are disturbed as little as possible. Last but not least, ticket buyers also help finance part of the rally. For the organisers, a WRC event involves enormous effort. So, by buying a ticket, visitors are ultimately also acting fairly towards the organisers and all those fans who have bought their tickets.

A year of preparation for a safe rally

The preparations of the experts for route safety at the Central Europe Rally have been going on since the early autumn of 2022. Because at that time it became apparent that the then ADAC 3-City Rally could become a WRC candidate together with the Austrian and Czech partners, and first contacts with the responsible FIA experts brought hints and early decisions for the now valid concept. This was then further refined by a small team in intensive contact with the FIA and is now approaching its acid test. "We are well prepared," says Andreas Spannbauer, head of track safety, confidently. "The concept has been approved by everyone involved, the team of helpers is in place, now we have to implement it on site."

Spectator points offer a high degree of safety and the best possible view

For the implementation, many volunteers, a lot of barrier and marking material as well as detailed plans are needed. They help the teams on site to set up the stages the way it has to be: exclusion zones are marked throughout, spectator zones are marked out and danger spots are additionally secured - for example with one of the numerous straw bales used. In the end, the competitors will find competition-ready courses and the fans will find well-prepared spectator points. For example, 34 km of yellow barriers - the so-called "onion sacks" - are set up as mobile barriers for the spectator zones and an additional 80 km of barrier tape is pulled.

"A huge job! We start setting up the stages on the weekend before the rally", Andreas Spannbauer describes. "An important help here are the local clubs, who lend a hand with the set-up as well as later with the operation of the spectator points." Several factors played a role in the selection of these zones: the spectators are as safe as possible in them, have a good view and can experience as much of the action as possible.

Of course, the people in charge check several times during the set-up that the plans are being adhered to, that there is enough material and that safety is guaranteed. Finally, shortly before the actual rally field, the so-called "safety cars" drive over the stages. Independently of each other, the deputy head of track safety, the FIA safety delegate as well as a medical officer inspect in this convoy whether all plans have been implemented and give their okay. (CER)