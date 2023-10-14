Online: Maps of the Central Europe Rally online

The special stages (SS) of the Central Europe Rally in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic are ready and waiting for the fans and participants of the World Rally Championship from 26 to 29 October: 313 special stage kilometres in the fight against the clock, spread over 18 stages, will demand a lot from the best rally drivers in the world and their vehicles. The fans can now start with the detailed planning for their trip to the border triangle. The maps for the individual special stages, which also contain information about the services on site and navigation links, can now be found on the official homepage at www.centraleuropeanrally.eu/program.

The spectators will certainly not be able to complain about a lack of rally action, nor about a lack of variety: All SS's of the Central Europe Rally are equipped with several fan zones, which make the rally visit a comfortable affair. When selecting them, care was taken to ensure good accessibility, sufficient parking space and, above all, a good view of the action. Visitors can also convince themselves of this in advance: As of now, the highlight positions along the stages will be presented in a video on the Central Europe Rally homepage. Detailed sketches of the spectator areas complete the offer. They also contain navigation data for the approach. This way, visitors can easily find their way to the rally, whereby they are additionally guided by coloured signposting in the area of the special stages and, of course, by the service staff deployed on site. Also the suitable places for visitors with limited mobility are shown on the detailed sketches.

Travel preparations underway - for fans and teams

The sketches and plans now available online enable fans to plan their journey to the latest rally in the WRC calendar in detail. After all, many visitors will be entering new territory, just like the competitors, who will be confronted with narrow forest passages, village crossings, jumps and hilltops - the organisers of the Central Europe Rally have come up with a lot of ideas to spice up the sporting event. The asphalt tracks in the border triangle of Germany-Austria-Czech Republic demand vehicle control at the highest level, which is exactly the right terrain for the world-class WRC drivers who venture into unknown territory.

"I have never driven in Bavaria or Austria, but I have driven in the Czech Republic and completely different parts of Germany," reveals WRC leader Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota). "Apart from the WRC round at the Mosel, I also have experience from the Sachsen Rally, but in Rally2. With our Rally1 cars, however, such tracks are a whole different ball game. And sure, I hope for good weather, also because of the spectators, who will surely see plenty of action."

Car pooling will be rewarded

A comprehensive effort for environmental protection and sustainability was part of the concept of the new World Cup event from the very first planning stages. The visitors can also contribute to this. The organisers of the Central Europe Rally call on the visitors to form car pools when approaching the special stages and reward everyone who participates. Visitors who arrive with four or more people in one vehicle will receive raffle tickets at the car parks according to the number of passengers in the vehicle. In this way, visitors not only help to reduce the rally's carbon footprint, but also have the chance to win a great prize. (CER)

Timetable