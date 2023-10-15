Elfyn Evans: "Title race is still open".

Elfyn Evans starts the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), the Central Europe Rally, 31 points behind his team-mate and championship leader Kalle Rovanperä in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

In the most extreme case, a win in both the Rally and Wolf Power Stage combined with a retirement of Finnish defending champion Rovanperä would leave Welshman Evans just one point ahead of the FORUM8 Rally Japan finale.

However, Rovanperä can defend his title early in Passau at the end of October if he finishes the Central Europe Rally with the 31-point lead over Evans.

Evans is not giving up: "It's still open, so of course we will continue to do everything we can. If I'm honest, Chile was a bit disappointing. We went there hoping for more than third place. I'm a bit annoyed that I didn't do better with the tyres, but you live and learn. We know Kalle might have been ahead on tarmac with this car, not the previous one, but we'll see."

The next closest non-Toyota driver is Thierry Neuville. The Belgian is 62 points behind Rovanperä with 60 points. Second place and a silver medal are the best the Hyundai star could achieve this season.