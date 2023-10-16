Latvala/Toyota: "Tänak's return makes it more difficult".

Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala says next year's battle for the World Rally Championship will be tougher than ever after Ott Tänak decided to return to Hyundai Motorsport. Tänak has made his intentions for 2024 clear: he wants Hyundai to follow Toyota's example over the past three years and take both the drivers' and manufacturers' crowns.

"Of course," Latvala told DirtFish, "the challenge will be bigger for us to win the championship if Ott Tänak moves to Hyundai next year. I am very realistic about that. This year our advantage has been that we have a very, very reliable car and we need to continue like that next year."

Toyota secured their seventh manufacturers' title with three rounds to go and the drivers' title will be contested between Yaris drivers Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans in the final two rounds. Latvala insisted that Toyota must capitalise on this season's positive results in the face of Hyundai's attack next year.

He continued, "In addition to the strong, reliable car, we also need our drivers to have the consistency they have achieved this year - that is really important when Hyundai competes with this line-up. Of course, anything can happen in rallies, but our drivers need to follow this consistent and patient path and even if they attack hard, we need to think about the title as well as the individual rallies. We have already talked about that: We have seen the bond with our crews this year. One example is Kalle Rovanperä and Takamoto Katsuta]s joint trip to Japan last week. Together they are strong and that is true throughout the team."