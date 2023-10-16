Sébastien Ogier: "I am looking forward to the new rally".

One week to go before the journey to the Central Europe Rally is in full swing: From 26 to 29 October, the World Rally Championship (WRC) will complete its penultimate round of the season in the border triangle of Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Ten days before the world's best rally drivers rush across the special stages after the glittering ceremonial start on the Hradchin in Prague, important protagonists took a look ahead: eight-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier (Toyota), ADAC Sport President Dr. Gerd Ennser as representative of the organisers as well as WRC Director Jona Siebel answered questions at the press conference in the Motorworld Munich. Excerpts from the press conference.

ADAC Sport President Dr Gerd Ennser: "I would not have expected the fast, selective tracks".

Ennser: "The Central Europe Rally is an absolute premiere: For the first time, a WRC round not only takes place in three countries, but is also organised by three associations. They wanted to combine the best of three countries: The ADAC has a high organisational competence, the Czechs bring huge enthusiasm for rallying, Austria contributes beautiful tracks to this round. I was surprised myself that you can still find such fast and selective tracks in Central Europe. In addition, we want to offer excellent spectator service. At many spectator points there are well-located parking spaces, LED screens, catering, sanitary facilities and everything that goes with it. What you should not miss as a visitor is Passau. There is, of course, the service park, which is open on all days, and on Sunday the big award ceremony with political celebrities like Minister President Markus Söder right in front of the town hall. We were surprised ourselves at how much positive support we received with the project right from the start - at all levels of politics and administration and in all three countries. Everyone is looking forward to the WRC run."

And further: "For me, there is a big focus on the keyword sustainability at the event. Especially important: the WRC vehicles with their hybrid drive fit this perfectly. But also, for example, the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup in the supporting programme proves that electric vehicles can participate in rallies. Many impacts on the environment occur at such large sporting events due to the large number of fans. That's why we encourage spectators on site to form car pools. Among other things, there are great travel vouchers to be won.

Sébastien Ogier (Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team): "Even though I have actually ended my career as a full-time driver in the WRC after my title in 2021, I am taking the opportunity to contest a few selected races in a top team like Toyota. Just being at home would be boring and since I'm new to Munich, the Central European Rally is my new home rally. To be honest, I have never been to the rally region before and now that everything has been officially presented, according to the regulations, drivers are not allowed on the tracks before the official inspection. But I am happy that there is again a completely new rally of which no videos and data are available yet. So you can see which crew really works best."

Ogier added: "Over the next two weeks, visitors to Motorworld in Munich will still be able to see three of my world champion cars: My champion cars from 2013, 2018 and 2021. The technology of the current WRC cars is fascinating and has changed in recent years. We are now piloting hybrid cars. In the cities and in the service park, we only drive electric. It is important that our sport becomes greener. But basically, they are simply spectacular vehicles that also have an extra boost, for example. I wasn't so enthusiastic about that at the beginning, but now it's fun. The driver has to think more about when to use the boost."

Jona Siebel (Managing Director WRC): "50 broadcasters are reporting live on Sunday alone. The WRC officials are going into this new event with a lot of anticipation. We see a maximum of professional preparation and a bold concept: three countries and corresponding partners and organisers. We can hardly wait for the start. We are grateful to be back in Germany after 2019. Germany is a huge automotive market, but the Czech Republic and Austria are also important. We have 50 broadcasters reporting live and broadcasting the highlights in 150 channels. Sustainability is an incredibly broad topic. Since 2022, we are the first World Cup to run on 100 per cent fossil-free fuel. A sustainability strategy will be published in November. Last week we got 3-star accreditation from the FIA - the highest accolade in sustainability."