Sébastien Ogier aims for "home win" in Passau

Sébastien Ogier, a Bavarian by choice thanks to wife Andrea Kaiser, who also lives in Switzerland, is aiming for a "home victory" in the Central Europe Rally and plans to return to a part-time programme in 2024.

Eight-time rally champion Sébastien Ogier believes the weather at the new Central Europe Rally (26-29 October), penultimate round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), could determine whether he can win there or not. Ogier, who drives part-time for title-winning manufacturer Toyota Gazoo Racing, has won three of his six starts in the FIA World Rally Championship so far this season.

Next week's Central Europe Rally, a brand new date for 2023, offers the French-born driver the chance to conquer new territory. But Ogier says his chances of doing so depend heavily on the weather. Ogier will start fifth in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and will be hoping for dry conditions and as clean a road as possible in the four-day event, which passes through Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

"I'm not so sure about the Central Europe Rally," said Ogier, "as my starting position for this rally might not be ideal. It will probably depend on the weather and if it is dry we can probably fight for the top position. If it gets rainier, it can be quite challenging after a few cars. I always start every rally with the aim to be as strong as possible and we will see what is possible. It's a completely new rally and it's hard to tell what to expect, but that's what rallying is about too, adapting to new situations."

Toyota has yet to confirm its driver line-up for 2024, although when asked about his plans, Ogier indicated that he would be happy to continue with the team on a part-time basis. "If I can continue like this, I think it could suit me very well," he admitted. "That's more or less the plan and I think it's a good situation both for the team and for me. I can still get good results and I'm enjoying it, so I don't see any reason not to continue like this."